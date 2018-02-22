Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Pogba's agent pushing for move

Pogba's agent pushing for transfer

Mino Raiola is making moves in an attempt to get Paul Pogba out of Manchester United, according to Sports Illustrated.

Pogba has been quarrelling with Jose Mourinho in recent weeks and the midfielder's agent has been calling other clubs in an attempt to get one of them to move for his client.

The French star was left out of Mourinho's starting side in the Champions League on Wednesday as well, leaving even more reason for speculation of a serious issue between player and manager.

Liverpool want Navas

Liverpool have turned their attention to signing a new goalkeeper next summer, with Real Madrid's Keylor Navas a target, according to Diario Gol (via the Express).

It is expected the keeper, who is reportedly heading for the exit at the Bernabeu in the summer, will have an asking price of €20 million.

Roma shot-stopper Alisson is the Reds' top target, but his price tag of €80m is too much.

Carrasco is China bound

Belgium international attacker Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco is set to complete a move to Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang from Atletico Madrid, L'Equipe reports.

The winger is expected to fetch up to €30 million, having fallen out of favour with Diego Simeone earlier this season due to his behaviour.

The deal is expected to be completed shortly.

Ligue 1 sides want Benzema

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is a target for four clubs in Ligue 1, reports Le10Sport (via AS).

Olympique Lyon, PSG, Marseille and Monaco are all tracking the 30-year-old's situation with the Spanish giants, and the report claims that Benzema would not be against the move.

No Barca deal for Arthur

Reports of a €40million agreement between Gremio and Barcelona for midfielder Arthur are wide of the mark, according to the Brazilian club's president Romildo Bolzan.

Speaking to Radio Bandeirantes, Bolzan said: "A deal has still not been finalised."

Manchester clubs leading race for Matazo

Manchester City and Manchester United are leading the race to sign Belgian teenager Eliot Matazo, according to Voetbal Belgie (via talkSPORT).

The 16-year-old is expected to leave Anderlecht this summer, with both City and rivals Man United interested in bringing him to the Premier League.

Several Bundesliga clubs along with Barcelona and Real Madrid are also expected to be in the running for the midfielder.

Stoger: Reus is indispensable

Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Stoger labelled Marco Reus "indispensable" amid rumours linking the attacker is linked with a potential move to AC Milan.

"If he's fit and well he is indispensable for any team," he said.

Perez wants Navas out

Florentino Perez has firmly decided that Keylor Navas will not be the starting goalkeeper for Real Madrid next season, according to Don Balon.

Sevilla's Sergio Rico has entered the running as his replacement, according to the report, but Manchester United's David de Gea is still the club's top target.

Leno to replace Reina at Napoli

Bernd Leno is being lined up as a replacement for Pepe Reina at Napoli, reports Mundo Deportivo (via Corriere dello Sport).

The 25-year-old from Leverkusen has a contract that expires in 2020, and Reina is not expected to sign a new deal with the Italian side this summer.

Kroos swap key in De Gea move

Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos is Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho top target this summer will be key in Real Madrid's move for David de Gea, reports Don Balon.

Mourinho wants to beat rival Pep Guardiola to the German midfielder, who would like to play under his former manager once again, and Florentino Perez hopes to use Kroos as part of a deal for the United goalkeeper.

Real Madrid want Courtois to stall talks

Real Madrid want to see Thibaut Courtois stall on signing a new deal with Chelsea until April, according to The Telegraph.

Chelsea are still hoping the Belgian will sign a new deal, and he risks upsetting the Premier League club by holding off, but the Spanish giants are still deciding on which stopper will be their top summer target.

The choice is between Courtois and David de Gea, who also is being offered a new deal by Manchester United.

Juve and Conte want Florenzi

Juventus and Antonio Conte are interested in signing Roma's Alessandro Florenzi, reports Tuttosport.

The Serie A side have not yet started talks with the player, but his Italy team-mates have begun trying to convince the midfielder to move to Turin.

Conte, who still doesn't know what the future holds with Chelsea, would like to sign the 26-year-old for whatever club he is managing next season, meaning Juventus will have to move quickly.

Maguire to snub City

England defender Harry Maguire is set to snub Manchester City and stay with Leicester, reports The Sun.

The 24-year-old is not ready to quit the Foxes and, despite Pep Guardiola's willingness to offer up £50million for his services, believes in the project at the King Power.

Lindelof wants future cleared up by Mourinho

Victor Lindelof hopes to have a discussion with Jose Mourinho over his future with Manchester United, The Sun reports.

The Swede has made just 10 appearances in the Premier League since joining the Red Devils from Benfica in the summer and has not played in the top flight since January 1.

And with no sign of his return to the first-team, the £31 million signing wants to have a talk with his coach to decide if he should remain in Manchester much longer.