Germany win Nordic Combined team gold

Germany have delivered a superb display of cross-country skiing to glide to victory in the men's Olympic team event for a clean sweep of gold medals in the Nordic Combined events at the PyeongChang Games.

Norway on Thursday overcame a poor performance in the ski jumping section to take the silver medal, 52.7 seconds behind the Germans, and Austria claimed the bronze.

Germany dominated the Nordic Combined events in PyeongChang, sweeping the podium in the large hill individual and Eric Frenzel winning the normal hill event.

After the team ski jump, the cross-country started as a four-way fight for medals between Austria, Germany, Japan and Norway.

Defending Olympic champions Norway had a poor showing in the ski jumping and started the cross-country skiing 27 seconds after leaders Austria.

The Austrian lead was short-lived, however, with Vinzenz Geiger of Germany taking the lead and building up a gap of more than 12 seconds to the chasing pack at the first exchange.

Fabian Riessle, one of three surviving members from the silver medal-winning team four years ago in Sochi, powered away on the second leg, increasing the German lead to 42 over his two laps of the course.

By the time Johannes Rydzek began the last leg, the lead was up to a minute, and the real battle was for silver and bronze between Austria and Norway.

Rydzek glided over the line to take the gold, holding a German flag aloft, and Norway's Joergen Grabbak saw off the challenge of Austria's Mario Seidl to take silver.