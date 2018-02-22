Soliman to fight fellow Aussie in IBF bout

Former middleweight world champion Sam Soliman will fight fellow Australian Wes Capper next month for an international belt and wants a fourth shot at old adversary Anthony Mundine.

Ex-world champ Sam Soliman (pic) will fight fellow Aussie Wes Capper for an IBF middleweight belt.

The 44-year-old Victorian veteran Soliman take on Western Australian Wes Capper (19-2, 12 KOs) for the vacant IBF international middleweight title on March 17 at the Melbourne Pavilion.

Soliman (45-14, 19 KOs) lost three-successive bouts after holding the IBF title briefly in 2014.

He returned to the winner's circle with a stoppage of Hungarian Balasz Horvath last April in Melbourne.

Capper, 15 years younger than Soliman, was only eight in 1997 when the Victorian turned professional.

"People say that father time catches up with us all but, for me ... not yet,," Soliman said.

"I'm still hungry, and the training, discipline and the preparation and experience required to make sure that I am in the shape necessary to give my best when I get into the ring is now part of my DNA."

Soliman's manager David Stanley said there had been talks about the winner of the March 17 bout going on to fight Mundine, who had defeated the Victorian in all three of their fights.