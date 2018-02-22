USA vs. Canada women's hockey: Best images from an Olympic classic
Four years after losing the gold-medal game in heartbreaking fashion to its archrival, the U.S. Olympic women's hockey team earned redemption with an exhilarating 3-2 shootout victory over Canada in the 2018 gold-medal game in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
The main heroes were Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, who scored the game-winner in the shootout; her twin sister, Monique Lamoureux-Morando, whose goal tied the game in the third period; Amanda Kessel, whose shootout goal kept the game going; and Maddie Rooney, the 20-year-old goalie who held Canada at bay after giving up the lead in the second period.
The victory secured the U.S. women's first Olympic gold medal since 1998 and ended Canada's run of consecutive Olympic golds at four.
Sporting News put together a collection of the top 13 images from the latest showdown between the two best teams in international women's hockey.
1
Knight on a mission
Hilary Knight has been seeking redemption ever since her penalty led to Canada's gold medal-winning overtime goal in the 2014 gold-medal game. She earned some in the first period of the 2018 championship match: Her tip-in goal on a U.S. power play opened the scoring.
2
Canada applies the pressure
Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin put her squad ahead 2-1 with a goal in the second period. It was Poulin's fifth goal in Olympic gold-medal games, and it looked for long time as though it might be the decider in this one.
3
No call
Poulin then became the center of controversy with this contact to the head of Team USA's Brianna Decker, denying Decker a scoring chance in the third period. Poulin was not penalized (U.S. coach Robb Stauber screamed to officials that Poulin should have been given a five-minute major). Decker was able to stay in the game.
4
All tied
Team USA pressed for the tying goal for most of the third period; it final succeeded at 13:39 of the frame. Monique Lamoureux-Morando took advantage of a bad line change by the Candians and beat goalie Shannon Szabados on a breakaway. The scored remained 2-2 until the shootout.
5
In trouble after Daoust's Forsberg
Melodie Daoust was set to be the hero after she gave Canada a 2-1 lead in Round 4 of the shootout. Daoust beat Rooney with a Forsberg, a move made famous by Hockey Hall of Famer Peter Forsberg.
6
Kessel comes through
Amanda Kessel got that goal right back for Team USA. The sister of Penguins star Phil Kessel beat Szabados to the glove side in Round 4 to tie the shootout 2-2.
7
'Oops, I Did It Again'
That's the name of the move by Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson that produced the go-ahead goal in Round 6 of the shootout. Forehand deke, backhand deke, forehand, score. Szabados had no chance.
8
The biggest save
Rooney made Lamoureux-Davidson's goal stand up when she denied Meghan Agosta in Round 6. The 20-year-old Rooney made 29 saves in regulation and OT, and kept four more pucks out of the net in the shootout.
9
Let the celebration begin
Rooney's teammates rushed onto the the ice after she made the game-ending save. The Americans had ended their rival's Olympic dominance and ended a 20-year gold drought, to boot.
10
USA! USA! USA!
The champs displayed Old Glory after earning the gold. Team USA's love of country created a controversy prior to the start of the tournament: The International Olympic Committee debated whether to order the removal of artwork depicting the Statue of Liberty from their masks of goalies Nicole Hensley and Alex Rigsby. The IOC eventually allowed the artwork to remain on the masks.
11
All the way up
Kendall Coyne's fiance, Chargers offensive lineman Michael Schofield, gives Coyne the touchdown-celebration treatment after Team USA's victory.
12
Past and present
Angela Ruggiero, who played on the first U.S. women's gold-medal team in '98, puts a 2018 gold medal around the neck of Team USA hero Monique Lamoureux-Morando. Ruggiero is now a member of the IOC.
13
Sweet music
Members of the championship squad sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" as the American flag is raised above the ice during the medal ceremony.