

USA vs. Canada women's hockey: Best images from an Olympic classic



USA vs. Canada women's hockey: Best images from an Olympic classic

Four years after losing the gold-medal game in heartbreaking fashion to its archrival, the U.S. Olympic women's hockey team earned redemption with an exhilarating 3-2 shootout victory over Canada in the 2018 gold-medal game in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The main heroes were Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, who scored the game-winner in the shootout; her twin sister, Monique Lamoureux-Morando, whose goal tied the game in the third period; Amanda Kessel, whose shootout goal kept the game going; and Maddie Rooney, the 20-year-old goalie who held Canada at bay after giving up the lead in the second period.

MORE: U.S. winning goal has a familiar name

The victory secured the U.S. women's first Olympic gold medal since 1998 and ended Canada's run of consecutive Olympic golds at four.

Sporting News put together a collection of the top 13 images from the latest showdown between the two best teams in international women's hockey.