Cricket: Sodhi earns New Zealand ODI recall

New Zealand have recalled Ish Sodhi to their ODI squad for the first two matches against England.

Sodhi earns New Zealand ODI recall

Sodhi last played 50-over cricket for the Black Caps in May 2017, but with fitness concerns over Mitchell Santner (knee) and Todd Astle (side strain) he has been included in a 14-man party.

The 25-year-old has impressed in Twenty20 cricket, and has nine wickets in 10 matches at 8.25 in 2018.

Selector Gavin Larsen said: "Both Mitchell Santner and Todd Astle have had injury concerns recently.

"So having Ish travel with us gives further options in the spin department.

"Having won the previous eight matches, we've been able to keep good consistency in selection with our ODI squad.

"We still have a number of guys pushing their case in domestic cricket and that's pleasing, but this is the squad for the first two matches of the series."

The five-match series begins in Hamilton on Sunday.

Squad in full: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.