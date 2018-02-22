Two major clubs have recently expressed an interested in signing Mauro Icardi, according to the Inter striker's agent and wife Wanda Nara.

'Important names' keen on Inter star Icardi

Icardi is currently sidelined with a knee complaint having netted 18 goals in 22 Serie A game for Luciano Spalletti's side this season, although a return to the bench against Benevento on Saturday is a possibility for the club captain.

Real Madrid were linked with the 25-year-old Argentina international towards the end of the January transfer window and, with talks over a fresh contract at San Siro on the agenda, Nara told Corriere dello Sport there are other enticing options in play.

"I have not met Piero [Ausilio, Inter's sporting director] but we often talk on the phone. I know what I think and I know what he and the club think," she said, with Icardi's current deal running until the end of the 2020-21 season.

"In the last period, a couple of important names have come to show that they appreciate Mauro.

"I take care of his future and I must at least listen to them, evaluate the conditions and the situation."

Nara refused to reveal the identity of the teams interested but insisted Icardi retains affection for Inter, despite previous clashes with the club's ultras.

"Mauro has had chances in the past [to leave] and has always wanted to continue with Inter," she said.

"Others in his place would have thought very well about the possibility of leaving and maybe some opportunities would not have been given up, while he stayed and never had doubts about the shirt he wanted to wear.

"As I always say, however, you never know what the future holds for you. I continue to work and my job is to find the best conditions for Mauri, just as Ausilio works for the good of Inter.

"In the end, the club and Mauro will decide what will be better."