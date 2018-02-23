Every great Olympic hockey moment needs a nickname. Feb. 22 marks the 38th anniversary of the "Miracle on Ice," after all.

'Oops, I did it again': Watch Jocelyne Lamoureux's gold medal-winning shootout goal

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson evoked Britney Spears to trademark the move she used on her shootout goal against Canada that clinched Team USA's first women's hockey gold medal since 1998.

In keeping with the epic USA-Canada rivalry, Wednesday's gold-medal game lived up to its billing. It will go down as one of the greatest moments in U.S. Olympic history thanks to Lamoureux-Davidson, who broke a 2-2 tie in the shootout's sixth round by dekeing Canada goalie Shannon Szabados out of her skates.

If you needed a better look at how DIRTY Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson's game winning goal was https://t.co/wkOWa0qwZl pic.twitter.com/7GRRCOkoNk

— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2018



Meghan Agosta took the final shot for Canada but was turned away by Maddie Rooney, who was stellar in the U.S. net.

After the game, NBC's Pierre McGuire asked Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Jocelyne's sister, who scored the game-tying goal with 6:21 remaining in regulation, about the shootout move that will live in infamy. It turns out the twins have been practicing the maneuver for four years with skills coach Peter Elander. And Lamoureux-Davidson had pulled it off earlier in the tournament on a goal against the Olympic Athletes of Russia.



Jocelyne Lamoureux's signature shootout move is called "Oops I Did It Again"

cc: @britneyspears pic.twitter.com/4pwYHiEx7N

— Olympic Hockey on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) February 22, 2018





An “oops I did it again reverse “win the gold!! ❤️ @JocelyneUSA17 @moniquelam7 extremely happy for both of you!!!#highwaypatrol #brittneyspearsforever

— Peter Elander (@elanderp) February 22, 2018



It was the ultimate redemption for the Americans, who watched the Canadians steal a gold out from their noses four years ago in Sochi with similar overtime dramatics. The U.S. hadn't won gold since the 1998 Nagano Games, each year since belonging to Canada.

Let it be known: "Oops, I Did it Again" is now the single greatest moment in U.S. women's hockey history.