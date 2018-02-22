Hurt Aussie Dawson out of Malaysian hockey

Defender Matthew Dawson has been ruled out of the 18-man Kookaburras' hockey team for next month's Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia due to injury.

Dawson suffered a fractured eye socket on Wednesday morning in a training accident. He will be replaced by Gold Coast defender Corey Weyer.

"It's unfortunate for Matt. The group has been training at high intensity where there is always the risk of injury," Kookaburras coach Colin Batch said.

"Matt is always 100 per cent committed and unfortunately in the wrong spot at the wrong time.

"The most important thing is Matt's health and we want to make sure there's no damage to his eye.

"He received positive news from initial scans on Wednesday but he'll have further tests next week to get the all-clear."

The 21-year-old Weyer has eight caps and was added to the national senior men's squad this year after debuting in November.

"Corey has had a good couple of weeks in training following the Netherlands series," Batch said.

"He's played in Malaysia before, so he'll be accustomed to the conditions and challenges that they bring."

Australia will meet England, Malaysia, India, Ireland and Argentina in Ipoh, with the cup to run from March 3-10.

The Kookaburras are due to leave on Sunday morning for Malaysia.

The Azlan Shah Cup will be the Kookaburras' final tournament before the April 4-15 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

The Kookaburras' team for the Games will be named in mid-March.