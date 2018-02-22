Kennedy-Sim eyes surprise medal for Aust

The brutal toll of Wednesday's men's ski cross race at the Winter Olympics would be a jolt for most competitors but Australian Sami Kennedy-Sim has been through worse.

And it wasn't even on a ski course.

In April 2013, just a few days after routine knee surgery, Kennedy-Sim was at home and suddenly felt disorientated and couldn't breathe.

She became paralysed on her left side and suffered a facial droop; her husband, cross country skier Ben Sim, calling her an ambulance and getting her to hospital.

Kennedy-Sim, was diagnosed as having had a stroke.

A blocked blood vessel in her brain was the cause and she spent the next 10 days in hospital.

She had some minor side effects such as eye twitches and numbness but essentially made a full recovery and was back on snow in Australia a few months later.

In 2014 she competed in Sochi where she finished a disappointing 28th.

She's back at her second Games and looks to be in good form after qualifying ninth for Friday's final.

With a best World Cup result of second in Sweden last year, Kennedy-Sim is targeting a podium finish in PyeongChang - a tough ask in a field dominated by the Canadians Marielle Thompson, Kelsey Serwa and Brittany Phelan who went one-two-three in qualifying.

"I've learnt that anything can happen at an Olympics," the 30 year-old said.

"Yesterday we saw what it looks like to put things on the line," she said of the men's race.

"It's fair game, everyone has got a bullseye on their back."

"I didn't come here to get silver, to get bronze I want to get to the top of that podium."

The other Australians in action on day 14 are Daniel Greig in the 1000m speed skating and Kailani Craine who qualified for the women's free skate component after finishing 16th in the short program.