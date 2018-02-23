Lindsey Vonn's final race of her Olympic career ended without a medal but Team USA didn't go home empty-handed in the women's super combined.

Winter Olympics 2018: Lindsey Vonn misses podium in final event; Mikaela Shiffrin earns silver

The event began Thursday morning in Pyeongchang with Vonn and fellow American Mikaela Shiffrin in position for a medal following the downhill portion of the event. Vonn was first and Shiffrin entered the afternoon slalom, her forte, in sixth place.

In the slalom portion of the event things quickly changed across the board.

Shiffrin jumped from sixth to first with her combined time of 2 minutes, 21.87 seconds (40.52 in slalom) but Michelle Gisin of Switzerland quickly bested her time with a combined time of 2:20.90.

Vonn, who earned a bronze medal in the downhill, was last to attempt a run. She needed a perfect run in her off-event of slalom, but missed an early gate and skied off course to miss the podium.

Shiffrin took home the silver medal, her second of the Games and third Olympic medal overall.

"It feels good. It's a nice way to end the Olympics," Shiffrin said. "I started off with a bang and ending with a medal on the podium is really cool. I came into these Olympics knowing I could be a medal threat in multiple disciplines. I didn’t even know how many I would ski.

"After the gold in the giant slalom, I was really hopeful and positive. Then I had a tougher day in the slalom but it still feels good though."

Wendy Holdener of Switzerland was third with a combined time of 2:22.34 (40.23 in slalom).