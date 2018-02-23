Team USA at the Olympics: U.S. adds to medal total in Pyeongchang

Team USA added to its medal total at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The most satisfying medal was the gold earned by the women's hockey team, which ended 20 years of frustration by finally besting Canada with a 3-2 shootout victory. Jocelyne Lamoureux's goal as the sixth U.S. shooter was the difference as USA ended Canada's streak of four straight Olympic gold medals.

Team USA also won a historic medal in women's cross-country skiing as the team of Jessica Diggins and Kikkan Randall won the country's first-ever gold medal in the event.

Another gold was won by freestyle skier David Wise as the Americans went 1-2 in the halfpipe final with Alex Ferreira taking the silver.

The U.S. women's bobsled duo of Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs claimed a silver medal Wednesday evening in Pyeongchang. Snowboarder Jamie Anderson got her second medal of the 2018 Games with a silver in Thursday morning's big air competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre.

Germany won the gold medal in the women's bobsleigh while Canada's sled, piloted by Kaillie Humphries, took the bronze.

Anderson would have won big air gold had it not been for an amazingly clutch run by Austria's Anna Gasser on the event's final run. Gasser, who was the top qualifier, won the gold and 16-year-old Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand earned the bronze.

The women's super combined began Thursday morning in Pyeongchang with Americans Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin both expecting to earn a medal. Vonn, in what was likely her final Olympic event, led the event following the downhill portion of the event. Shiffrin entered the afternoon slalom, her forte, in sixth place. Shiffrin had a clean run in the slalom to move into the lead with five skiers remaining. Shiffrin was passed by Switzerland's Michelle Gisin as she settled for silver.

Vonn was the final skier in the slalom, but went off course during the run to end her Olympic career.

Team USA was unable to medal in men's alpine skiing as David Chodounsky was the top American with an 18th-place finish in the slalom.

Who said what?

Vonn said the excitement and emotions of being so happy has made her will stronger than her body during her final Olympic event.

"I just tried to fly as low as I could," Vonn told NBC when asked how she adjusted to the windy conditions at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre. "I just attacked like I always do... It sure feels good."

Anderson on going for gold with her final run, which she was unable to land cleanly: "I came here wanting to do front 10 (1080) and cab nine (900) and then up my cab nine to a cab 10 (1080). Cab 10 isn't as consistent for me, I've just only started doing it yesterday. So I chose to kind of play it a little bit safe and put two down and then hope to land it on my third run, which unfortunately didn't work out but, I'm so proud of myself for just sending it and trying it."

Gibbs has held several odd jobs and left a six-figure job to train for the Olympics.

"I sold hazardous waste disposal service. I sold knives. Advertising... In life we make choices about what our life looks like," Gibbs said. "I was making money but I was bored so I sold everything to do this. Thanks Dad for buying my car. A silver medal just makes my resume better, I could be wrong."

Did you see this?

Jocelynne Lamoreaux's shootout goal was a thing of magic.

What's next?

Women’s free skate competition wraps up with Bradie Tennell (2018 national champion), Mirai Nagasu (2010 Olympian), and Karen Chen (2017 national champion) expected to lead the Americans. They will face tough competition against Russia's Yevgena Medvedeva and Alina Zagitova who are favored (Live starting at 8 p.m., NBCSN / NBC).