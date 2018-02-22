Andre Myhrer ended Sweden's 38-year drought in the men's slalom at the Winter Olympics after star duo Marcel Hirscher and Henrik Kristoffersen faltered.

Winter Olympics 2018: Myhrer claims Sweden's first men's slalom gold since 1980

Veteran Myhrer became the first Swede to win the event since 1980 as big favourites Hirscher and Kristoffersen both failed to finish the race in Pyeongchang on Thursday.

The 35-year-old finished 0.34 seconds clear of Switzerland's Ramon Zenhausern, while Austrian Michael Matt took home bronze.

"It means everything. I've been training my whole life for a moment like this. I took a medal in Vancouver [2010 Olympic Winter Games], a bronze, but I've been always dreaming about the gold medal and now it's a reality and I'm totally blown away," Myhrer said.

All eyes were on Hirscher, who was bidding to win his third medal of the Games having already claimed the giant slalom and combined titles.

But the Austrian star crashed out early after missing a gate and falling in his opening round.

Rival Kristoffersen suffered the same fate, skiing out early in the second run on the South Korean snow.

That paved the way for Myhrer, who posted a combined winning time of one minute, 38.99 secs as he followed in the footsteps of countryman Ingemar Stenmark's achievement at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid.

Myhrer added gold to his bronze at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics as he became the second 35-year-old to reign supreme in Alpine in Pyeongchang following Aksel Lund Svindal's success in the downhill for Norway.