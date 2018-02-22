News

Devastating Cummins spell roars Aus to life
No joy for alpine skiers Small, Demschar

Glenn Cullen and Warren Barnsley
AAP /

Skier Greta Small's Winter Olympics have finished in disappointment after not completing the downhill component of her alpine combined run.

The Australian missed a gate to have her downhill run ended before she could move onto the slalom in PyeongChang on Thursday.

The 22-year-old was a competitive 20th in the downhill a day ago - the best result by an Australian woman in the event at the Winter Olympics - and 31st in the super-G event last week.

But Small saved her worst performance for last in the hybrid event.

"On jump two I landed quite low and really pushed hard to get back on line," she said.

"But catching an edge and then rotating I had no chance.

"It was about to pull me into the inside panel and I just had to save it in order not to have a massive crash."

Fellow Australian alpine skier Dominic Demschar also had a forgettable day, failing to get past the first gate in the slalom.

Demschar was handed a DNF within seconds of his first run after not going around the gate properly.

"(One of my skis) hooked a little more aggressively than I was expecting to," he said.

"The edge grabbed and then I went on the wrong side of the gate.

"It's happened to plenty of people before and it will happen to plenty more people after."

Sami Kennedy-Sim will race for Australia's fourth medal in PyeongChang after qualifying ninth fastest for the ski cross finals.

Kennedy-Sim logged a time of one minute 14.97 seconds in her seeding run a day before Friday's medal-deciding rounds.

She is 1.86 seconds adrift of top qualifier Marielle Thompson of Canada ahead of the head-to-head racing, where she'll meet Austrian world No.14 Andrea Limbacher and 26th-ranked Lucrezia Fantelli of Italy.

