SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea will send another high-level delegation to South Korea in time for the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, the South's Ministry of Unification said on Thursday.

North Korea to send delegation to Olympics closing ceremony, meet South Korea's Moon

The delegation, which will travel by road, will be led by Kim Yong Chol, vice-chairman of North Korea's Party Central Committee, and stay for three days from Feb. 25, the ministry said in a statement.

Kim and his delegation will meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in during their stay, a presidential official said separately.



