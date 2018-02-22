Stoger labels Reus 'indispensable' amid Milan links

Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Stoger labelled Marco Reus "indispensable" as the attacker is linked with a potential move to AC Milan.

Reus, 28, has battled injuries throughout his career and underwent knee surgery last year, seeing him spend more than eight months on the sidelines before his return earlier in February.

His goal helped Dortmund to a 1-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Despite his recent injury woes, the Germany international has been linked with a move to Milan, but Stoger said – when fit – Reus was a crucial player.

"If he's fit and well he is indispensable for any team. We will do it the same way as we handled it last week," he said.

"We speak to him constantly because he knows his body very well, because he knows how well he is, and because it is just as important to us as it is to him that he stays healthy.

"So we will decide soon how we manage his role.

"It was always in our minds [that he would be rested], but if he feels well, he is indispensable for this team."

Reus has returned to make three appearances so far this season, having played just 24 times in 2016-17.