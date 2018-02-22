David Wise was the favorite to win gold in the men's freestyle ski halfpipe in 2018, but things weren't looking good after his first two runs.

Winter Olympics 2018: Americans go 1-2 in men's freestyle ski halfpipe

Then he turned in a flawless, spin-filled third and final run to live up to expectations at Phoenix Snow Park and claim the gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Wise, who won gold at the 2014 Sochi Games, had to sweat it out as seven skiers followed him during Thursday's final run. He was unable to complete either of his first two runs, but the third time was the charm.



Way to Wise to the occasion!@mrDavidWise takes the lead with a 97.20 in the men's freeski halfpipe on his final run! #WinterOlympics https://t.co/4YMw63E4C3 pic.twitter.com/L792rTM44c

— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2018



Pushing Wise the most was countryman Alex Ferreira, who nearly eclipsed Wise's score of 97.2 with a trick-laden run that earned him a 96.4.

New Zealand's Nico Porteous won his nation's second medal of the day, and the 2018 Games, with a bronze effort in the freestyle ski halfpipe.

Wise and Jamie Anderson, who won gold earlier Thursday in the women's snowboard big air, are the only two Americans to successfully defend their respective golds from the 2014 Games in Sochi.