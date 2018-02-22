Teenager Zoi Sadowski-Synnott ended New Zealand's long wait for another Winter Olympics medal, claiming bronze in the big air in Pyeongchang on Thursday.

Winter Olympics 2018: Sadowski-Synnott, 16, wins New Zealand's first Games medal since 1992

Sadowski-Synnott, 16, produced the best score on a run by any competitor in the final – a 92.00 on her second lifting her into third overall.

American Jamie Anderson (177.25), Austrian Anna Gasser (174.50) and Sadowski-Synnott (157.50) made up the podium.

It marked just a second ever medal for New Zealand at the Winter Games and first since 1992, when Annelise Coberger secured silver in the slalom.

"I've never done that trick before, but it's the Olympics, so I wanted to do something crazy," Sadowski-Synnott said about her last jump.

"I was so happy and I didn't really care about the score."

Soon after, the Kiwis secured another medal with Nico Porteous – another 16-year-old – winning bronze in the men's ski halfpipe.