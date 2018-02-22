Gisin edges Shiffrin to win Games combined

Michelle Gisin of Switzerland has won the women's Olympic Alpine combined with an aggressive slalom run to beat Mikaela Shiffrin.

Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in on Thursday's slalom and didn't finish in the likely final race of her Winter Games career.

Gisin turned in an almost flawless performance as she finished in a combined time of two minutes, 20.90 seconds to eclipse silver-medallist Shiffrin by 0.97 seconds. Wendy Holdener of Switzerland earned the bronze.

But, it's another medal to Shiffrin's burgeoning collection. She won gold a week ago in the giant slalom and captured the slalom title at the 2014 Sochi Games.

This was very likely the first and only time Vonn and Shiffrin would meet in an Olympic race.

After crossing the line, Gisin pumped her right ski pole in exuberance as Shiffrin clapped for her. Gisin was third after the downhill leg and had a 1.22-second advantage over Shiffrin.

Gisin was able to hold off Shiffrin - one of the world's best slalom skiers. Gisin came up as a slalom racer and captured a silver medal in the combined at last February's world championships.

Going last and wearing her neon-coloured shin guards, Vonn made a mistake that ended her day.

Vonn also led after the downhill leg at the 2010 Vancouver Games. She didn't finish the slalom that time.

Asked before the slalom race exactly how much slalom training she's done lately, Vonn smiled, curling her index finger and thumb to make a "0".

"I took one warm-up run going to the slalom inspection in Lenzerheide," Vonn said, alluding to her fourth-placed finish at last month's World Cup stop in Switzerland in the combined.

"So those are my last two slalom runs. And before that, I did one day of slalom training before Christmas. So that's the extent my slalom training this year."

This very well could be Vonn's last race at the Olympics. At 33, she's already the oldest female Alpine ski racer to earn a medal with her bronze on Wednesday in the downhill. That goes with the gold from the 2010 Games. She didn't compete at the Sochi Games because of a knee injury.