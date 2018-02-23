Winter Olympics 2018: What to watch Thursday, Feb. 22, in Pyeongchang

A gold medal will be on the line Thursday as coverage of the women's singles figure skating competition comes to an end.

Team USA will have Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen competing for a spot on the podium.

The events will be broadcast on NBC and NBCSN (all times Eastern).

Thursday, Feb. 22

— Alpine skiing: The women’s alpine super combined event could turn into a duel between Lindsey Vonn and USA teammate Mikaela Shiffrin. Thursday's event began with a downhill run and will end with a slalom run (live starting at 1 a.m., NBC).

— Freestyle skiing: Women compete in ski cross (2 a.m., NBC).

— Nordic combined: Men’s team competition will take place (live starting at 5:20 a.m., NBCSN; 3 p.m. NBC).

— Biathlon: Coverage includes the women’s 4 x 6-kilometer relay (live starting at 11:15 a.m., NBCSN; 3 p.m. NBC).

— Short-track speed skating: Finals include the men's 500 meters, women’s 1,000 meters and men’s 5,000-meter relay. Team USA's relay team, led by J.R. Celski, has the potential to medal (9 a.m., NBCSN; 8 p.m., NBCSN).

— Figure skating: The women’s free skate competition wraps up with Bradie Tennell (2018 national champion), Mirai Nagasu (2010 Olympian), and Karen Chen (2017 national champion) expected to lead the Americans. They will face tough competition from Russia's Yevgena Medvedeva and Alina Zagitova, who are favored (live starting at 8 p.m., NBCSN/NBC).