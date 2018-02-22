Coverage of the women's singles figure skating competition will come to an end with a gold medal on the line.

Winter Olympics 2018: What to watch Thursday, Feb. 22, in Pyeongchang

Team USA will have Americans Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen all competing for a spot on the podium in the women's singles.

The events will be broadcast on NBC and NBCSN (all times Eastern).

Thursday, Feb. 22

—Alpine skiing: The women’s alpine super combined event could shape up to be a duel between veteran Lindsey Vonn and teammate Mikaela Shiffrin. Thursday's event began with a downhill run and ends with the slalom run (Live starting at 1:00 a.m., NBC).

—Freestyle skiing: Women compete in ski cross (2:00 a.m., NBC).

—Nordic combined: Men’s team competition will take place (Live starting at 5:20 a.m., NBCSN / 3 p.m. NBC).

—Biathlon: Coverage includes the women’s 4x6km relay (Live starting at 11:15 a.m., NBCSN / 3 p.m. NBC).

—Short-track speedskating: Finals include men's 500m, women’s 1000m, men’s 5000m relay. Team USA's relay team, led by J.R. Celski, has potential to medal (9:00 a.m., NBCSN / 8 p.m., NBCSN).

—Figure skating: Women’s free skate competition wraps up with Bradie Tennell (2018 national champion), Mirai Nagasu (2010 Olympian), and Karen Chen (2017 national champion) expected to lead the Americans. They will face tough competition against Russia's Yevgena Medvedeva and Alina Zagitova who are favored (Live starting at 8 p.m., NBCSN / NBC).