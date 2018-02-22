News

Freestyle skiing: New Zealand's Byron Wells injures leg and out of halfpipe final

Reuters
Reuters /

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - New Zealand's Byron Wells suffered a leg injury in practice for the ski halfpipe final on Thursday and was forced to withdraw.

Freestyle skiing: New Zealand's Byron Wells injures leg and out of halfpipe final

Freestyle skiing: New Zealand's Byron Wells injures leg and out of halfpipe final

Wells, who qualified in fourth position, fell during a practice run and received medical treatment before being carried off the pipe.
A New Zealand team spokesman confirmed Wells had suffered a leg injury but said it was too soon to know its severity.
Byron's brother Beau-James is still competing in the final and produced a score of 87.40 in the first round.

(Reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

