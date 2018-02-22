Marcel Hirscher was involved in a Winter Olympics upset as the reigning world champion skied out in the men's slalom.

Winter Olympics 2018: Hirscher skis out in pursuit of third gold medal

All eyes were on Austrian star Hirscher, who already won the giant slalom and Alpine combined titles coming into Thursday's event.

But his quest for a third gold medal in Pyeongchang ended quickly after missing a gate and falling in his opening run.

Hirscher – who took silver in the event at the 2014 Sochi Games – was due to go head-to-head with Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen but he never looked comfortable on the South Korean snow.

"The feeling was really bad. The whole week on slalom skis and this is the final result," said Hirscher, who was hoping to become the first male Alpine skier to win three Olympic gold medals at the same Games since Frenchman Jean-Claude Killy in 1968.

"I had absolutely no confidence on this kind of snow. I skied really badly. This is what also can happen and is part of the game, part of the sport. You have success and sometimes you have not the best days."

"I already knew there would be nearly no chance for any medal in slalom because training was really bad," the 28-year-old added.

Asked if he felt overwhelmed by pressure having already claimed two gold medals in Pyeongchang, Hirscher said: "No, no. After winning two gold medals there is no pressure at all.

"Everything is fine, I feel sorry for my special discipline slalom, but on the other side these were very successful Olympic Games."