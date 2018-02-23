Live updates from Tiger Woods' Round 1 at the Honda Classic

For the first time since last April, Tiger Woods will be playing in back-to-back tournaments on the PGA Tour. He'll be making his third start of the 2017-18 PGA Tour season this week at The Honda Classic, where he will be tested by difficult conditions at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.



Honda Classic: Live scores, updates as Tiger Woods plays at PGA National Tiger, on playing back-to-back weeks ... pic.twitter.com/Dve2Ig4MNa

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 22, 2018



Woods is ready to move on from last week's tough outing at the Genesis Open, where he missed the cut. He's hopeful that improved putting, a part of his game he felt disappointed with at Riviera Country Club, will allow him to leap back to relevance.

The Honda Classic is a continuation of Woods' comeback tour on route to the Masters. Four back surgeries since 2014 have forced him to watch the tournament as a fan rather than as a competitor.

Use this link for opening Round 1 tee times. Follow Tiger Woods' first round and other happenings at The Honda Classic with SN's live updates.

PGA Tour leaderboard: Honda Classic

Click here for our live Honda Classic leaderboard with up-to-date scores and tee times for Tiger and the field at PGA National.

Live Tiger Woods updates, more from Honda Classic

We'll keep you updated here on all things Tiger, but here's how you can watch The Honda Classic live.

The Honda Classic preview:



The Bear Trap is waiting ... pic.twitter.com/3nivN8Xf9x

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 22, 2018



Tiger's press conference before the Honda Classic:



.@tigerwoods talks to the media before @thehondaclassic, his second tournament in as many weeks. https://t.co/gvBvBY9P7T

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 21, 2018



