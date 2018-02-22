Seton Hall-Providence postponed mid-game due to moisture on court

The finish of Wednesday's Seton Hall-Providence matchup will have to wait another day.

An unseasonably warm day in Rhode Island paired with large crowd on hand for the Big East battle with NCAA Tournament implications resulted in the ice underneath Dunkin' Donuts Center court to melt, adding unwanted moisture to the court.

After multiple players slipped on the court, including Seton Hall’s Desi Rodriguez, Big East officials deemed the court unplayable with 13:03 remaining in the second half and the Pirates holding a nine-point lead.



Fascinating situation at The Dunk. BIG EAST Sr. Associate Commissioner Stu Jackson, Kevin Willard, Ed Cooley all talking about the moisture on the floor. 13:03 left, Hall up 56-47 but multiple players have slipped and fallen.

The game will be continued Thursday at noon ET at Alumni Hall, Providence's on-campus gym.