Seton Hall-Providence postponed mid-game due to moisture on court

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The finish of Wednesday's Seton Hall-Providence matchup will have to wait another day.

An unseasonably warm day in Rhode Island paired with large crowd on hand for the Big East battle with NCAA Tournament implications resulted in the ice underneath Dunkin' Donuts Center court to melt, adding unwanted moisture to the court.

After multiple players slipped on the court, including Seton Hall’s Desi Rodriguez, Big East officials deemed the court unplayable with 13:03 remaining in the second half and the Pirates holding a nine-point lead.



The game will be continued Thursday at noon ET at Alumni Hall, Providence's on-campus gym.

