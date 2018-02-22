Day to balance study with track career

Australia's newest sprint star Riley Day says she is happy to keep winging it, with the reality of her rise not likely to sink in until she sees the starting blocks at April's Commonwealth Games.

Teenage sprint star Riley Day will begin university while preparing for the Commonwealth Games.

The 17-year-old recorded the third fastest 200m time for an Australian junior on her way to winning last weekend's national titles sprint double.

The run won her the inaugural Betty Cuthbert Medal for the meet's most outstanding performance and had Australian marathon legend and Commonwealth Games team boss Steve Moneghetti in awe.

Her time of 22.93 seconds also led to comparisons with a 17-year-old Raelene Boyle, who clocked 22.74 at altitude to win silver at the 1968 Mexico Games.

The accolades kept coming for Day on Thursday when she was awarded a Griffith University scholarship to study nursing.

The Beaudesert product will begin studying nursing part-time at the Gold Coast campus, which neighbours the Game Village, while also balancing her training with long-time coach Donna Thomas in an arrangement she admits will "keep her on her toes".

"That work-life balance is definitely important to have ... it'll be a challenge but I'm looking forward to nursing and am willing to be patient (to finish the degree)," she said.

In addressing the university and Games dignitaries on Thursday, the sprinter showed again her ability to handle the extra attention with the poise of a savvy veteran despite admitting she really is entering a whole new world.

"I didn't do much public speaking when I was younger, I've got no idea (where it comes from)," she said.

"Mum and dad aren't really fans of doing stuff on TV ... I just go with whatever comes out (of my mouth), but I'm just learning as I go."

Day will race in the individual 200m and 4x100m relay in April and only then, she says, will it start to sink in.

"I started at Beaudesert Little Athletics club meets and went on from there and it's only really gone up," she said.

"I definitely have not realised what's happening yet; it hasn't sunk in and probably only will when I'm about to run.

"That's when I'll probably be really nervous and excited at the same time."