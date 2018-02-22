Gregg Popovich would be 'surprised' if Kawhi Leonard returns this season

It appears 2017-18 may be a lost season for Spurs star Kawhi Leonard.

Gregg Popovich told reporters Wednesday he would be "surprised" if Leonard returned to play again this season.

Popovich pointed out that he was just being realistic because the season is winding down and Leonard, who has only played nine games this season, still isn't ready to go.

"You know, with Kawhi, I'll be surprised if he returns this season," Popovich said Wednesday. "We only have 'x' number of games left in the season, and he's still not ready to go.

"If by some chance he is, it's gonna be pretty late in the season and it's going to be a pretty tough decision, you know, how late you bring somebody back. So that's why I'm just trying to be honest and logical. I'll be surprised if he gets back this year."

Leonard has been out of the lineup since Jan. 13 dealing with a quad injury. He averaged 16.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season before suffering a setback. According to ESPN, Leonard has been medically cleared to return but has elected against returning to the active roster. His timetable for a return has caused tension within the organization and could impact his future in San Antonio.

Popovich was unwilling to completely rule Leonard out for the remainder of the season, but isn't very optimistic the two-time All-Star would see the court again this season.

On the plus side for Spurs fans, forward Rudy Gay, out since December 28 with a heel injury, is expected to return to the lineup Friday against the Nuggets.



