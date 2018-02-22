Benneteau ousts Bautista Agut in Marseille

News

Veteran Julien Benneteau sprung a surprise in his homeland by beating Roberto Bautista Agut to reach the quarter-finals of the Open 13 Marseille.

Benneteau toppled the fifth seed, given a wildcard entry for the ATP 250 tournament on the Mediterranean coast, 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-5) on Wednesday. 

The 36-year-old Benneteau saved eight break points and held it together in the tie-breaks to see off the Spaniard.

Lucas Pouille also reached the last eight, last year's runner-up coming from a set down to beat fellow Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-4.

Damir Dzumhur was another second-round winner, the seventh seed defeating Thomas Fabbiano 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-5).

Gilles Muller, Nicolas Mahut and Mischa Zverev came through their first-round matches on day three.

 

