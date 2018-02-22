With the NHL trade deadline fast approaching and rumors swirling, the Western Conference can almost be broken up into three tiers, each likely representing different directions while players can still be moved from team to team.

NHL trade deadline primer: Western Conference rumors, team needs, top targets

There is a group of bona fide playoff contenders, who make up the top of the standings and look like postseason locks. That includes the Golden Knights, Predators, Jets and Blues.

The second tier has a glut of teams that either sit inside the top-eight or just outside of it. They could very well make or miss the playoffs, which makes their deadline plans trickier. Furthermore, not really viewed as true threats to make it out of the West, spending future assets and possibly not ending up with the ultimate prize is a risk they face running. This tier consists of the Stars, Sharks, Wild, Flames, Ducks, Avalanche and Kings.

And then below them is the bottom of the barrel, ranging from teams who either expected to be good but are losing ground in the playoff race by the day (the Blackhawks and Oilers), and teams still trying to navigate a rebuild (the Canucks and Coyotes).

Here's a glimpse at each Western Conference team, and the direction they may be headed in while trades can still be made.

Central Division

Seller: Chicago Blackhawks

Top priority: Creating cap space

Deadline outlook: After years of sitting atop the NHL's food chain, the Blackhawks may finally be entering that inevitable downswing that can follow years of success. The biggest issue they face is a bunch of bad contracts that have them cap-strapped and unable to begin really retooling its roster.

Would they ever dare trade captain Jonathan Toews, and even if they would, could they find a suitor to take on the remaining five years at $10.5 million per he's owed? (The answer is probably no, and that's a question probably not asked until the offseason). More realistic, but still in the category of "very unlikely" include Artem Ansimov and Brandon Saad, who carry lower AAV's but aren't rental options, either.

The most likely scenario is Chicago stands pat and does nothing, or a player ends up on long-term injured reserve and Stan Bowman acquires a very good player for pennies on the dollar.

Seller: Colorado Avalanche

Top priority: A young defenseman

Deadline outlook: The biggest move the Avalanche will make came months ago when they shipped Matt Duchene to the Senators in a midseason blockbuster. One of the pieces that came back to Colorado in that deal, 19-year-old Samuel Girard, is precisely the type of player the Avalanche need to be targeting. A 10-game winning stream provided a glimmer of hope the Avalanche could compete for a playoff spot, but the reality is it's still a team in transition, just months away from trading one of their best players.

Would the Avalanche dare move defenseman Tyson Barrie, whose name has come up as a possible trade target for teams seeking defensive help? It certainly would hurt the Avalanche's already wilting blue line, but could return a major haul, a package of a first-round pick, a prospect, and another asset.

Buyer: Dallas Stars

Top priority: Rick Nash

Deadline outlook: This Stars team is on the brink of busting out of that middle tier and into the deep end. Dallas has the third-best points percentage in the NHL since Dec. 11, with only the Bruins and Golden Knights above them. Adding Nash would give them another dynamic, impact player for its top-six. He would fit in incredibly well playing with the likes of Jamie Benn or Alexander Radulov. It could be the final piece that helps put the Stars not only into the conversation of the elite teams in the West, but right at the top.

Buyer: Minnesota Wild

Top priority: Third-line forward

Deadline outlook: The Wild are in a precarious spot. They're on the verge of making their sixth consecutive postseason, but have two series victories and 14 total playoff wins in those five trips to show for it. They swung and missed bad last year at the deadline on Martin Hanzal, sending the Coyotes a first-round pick for a rental that had little-to-no impact.

Come this deadline, the Wild look like they could get into the playoffs as a wild card, and are unwilling to part ways with a first rounder. But if they can find a player for the right price (maybe the likes of a Jean-Gabriel Pageau?) for their third line, where they've even recently tried Matt Cullen in that spot, it could solve one immediate need moving forward.

Buyer: Nashville Predators

Top priority: Rick Nash

Deadline outlook: The Predators and Stars could end up creating a bidding war between each other for Nash's rental services. Nashville already made one major move, getting in on the Duchene trade and acquiring Kyle Turris from the Senators. It's clear the Predators are in "all-in" mode, and probably for good reason, with one of the best records in the NHL months away from falling two wins short of winning the 2017 Stanley Cup.

Nash could slot in very nicely behind Filip Forsberg on the depth chart, really elevating the Predators second line and giving them an even more formidable top-six to go along with one of the top defenses in hockey.

Buyer: St. Louis Blues

Top priority: Top-six forward

Deadline outlook: Without really giving up much, the Blues have already upgraded their roster ahead of Feb. 26. St. Louis poached forward Nikita Soshnikov from the Maple Leafs, who didn't have a spot for the depth forward, sending Toronto a fourth-round pick in exchange. They're also finally getting getting back the injured Zach Sanford, acquired last season in the Kevin Shattenkirk trade, after he was on the shelf recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

Those are two big upgrades to the bottom-six, and all it cost St. Louis was technically a fourth. The home run swing is Rick Nash, though there will be plenty of competition on that front. Michael Grabner could also make sense, but is another rental who could likely fetch a first. Another body in the top-six could make a huge difference for the Blues, who have one of the best lines in hockey (Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz, Vladimir Tarasenko), but break it up at times to try to get a second line going.

Buyer: Winnipeg Jets

Top priority: Depth defenseman

Deadline outlook: It's really remarkable the position the Jets are in considering the injuries they've dealt with. They've been without Mark Scheifele, Dusting Byfuglien, and Jacob Trouba each for significant stretches. Trouba is currently on injured reserve with an ankle injury, leaving a hole on the blue line. If Winnipeg can get a right-shot defenseman to be a stop gap for Trouba, it would really give them a ton of depth on that side for when he comes back, with Byfuglien also a right-shot defenseman.

Pacific Division

Buyer: Anaheim Ducks

Top priority: Depth forward

Deadline outlook: Now that all the Ducks are healthy, they've climbed back into the playoff race and into the top-three in the Pacific Division. They have some of the best center depth in the NHL going with Ryan Getzlaf, Ryan Kesler, Adam Henrique down the middle. They acquired Henrique from the Devils, shipping away Sami Vatanen, but still have enough talent defensively.

If Anaheim had this roster (healthy) for most of the season, it wouldn't have recently had to charge its way back into the top-three in the Pacific. But with that in mind, another forward to play in its bottom six. Giving Henrique some better running mates could really make Anaheim a three-line deep team, and also bump some guys down to the fourth line, where the current group is barely being used.

Seller: Arizona Coyotes

Top priority: Keeping the band together

Deadline outlook: Some big names have come in Coyotes rumors, most notably the likes of Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Max Domi. There was a prevailing thought the Coyotes might take the next step in their rebuild this season, and that simply has not been the case. They have a wealth of young talent, but things just haven't panned out positively in the desert at all. That being said, the talent is still there and while patience isn't a virtue easily practiced (especially considering how long the Coyotes have been mired in this mess), doubling down on a rebuild mid-rebuild seems counterproductive.

In his first season, general manager John Chayka has done plenty to set the Coyotes up for future success, like acquiring a top center in Derek Stepan and a good defenseman in Jason Demers. Trading Domi or Ekman-Larsson likely would get them picks or prospects, not really something the franchise has a deficit for.

Buyer: Calgary Flames

Top priority: Mark Stone

Deadline outlook: The Flames' top six has been great, but they're really lacking in terms of getting production from forward depth. They've got some good skill on that line, though, between Sam Bennett and Mark Jankowski.

Here's how Stone could fit in: Playing him on a third line doesn't make sense, but if you were to put him with Matthew Tkachuk and Mikael Backlund and bump Michael Frolik to third line right wing, it changes the dynamic of the group (though, Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik was been one of the top lines in hockey). You could do the same thing with Stone on their top line, and drop Michael Ferland to the third (and that avoids breaking up that second line).

Seller: Edmonton Oilers

Top priority: Max return for Patrick Maroon

Deadline outlook: Less than a year after ending a decade-long playoff hiatus, the expectation in Edmonton was the Oilers would not only be back in the postseason, but pushing to get past the second round, where they were eliminated in 2017. But the reality is the Oilers are in a familiar yet undesirable position, closer to winning the draft lottery than the Stanley Cup.

Now hoping to re-tool their roster to get ready for next season, Patrick Maroon seems like a likely candidate to get moved. He's on an expiring contract with a very low cap charge ($1.5 million) and could be a cheaper rental option for a team not looking to dig deep enough in their pockets to acquire a Nash or an Evander Kane. Two other forwards on expiring contracts — Mike Cammalleri and Ryan Strome — could also be moved, though they were recently acquired.

Buyer: Los Angeles Kings

Top priority: Scoring winger

Deadline outlook: Los Angeles already addressed a need on the blue line when it acquired Dion Phaneuf, and also managed to rid itself of Marian Gaborik in the process. Could the Kings turn around and look to add a new forward after getting rid of one? The addition of the injured Jeff Carter, which is imminent, will be a big "addition" that won't force them to part ways with any more assets. On the verge of getting back in the playoffs, doing so could help convince defenseman Drew Doughty, whose contract expires next summer, the Kings are the team worth signing with.

Buyer: San Jose Sharks

Top priority: Evander Kane

Deadline outlook: San Jose is in a really precarious position. They've looked great at times this season, while at others really struggled. More recently, that can be attributed to the absence of Joe Thornton, but therein lies another problem. If Thornton can come back soon — which is the big unknown — and perform well (he's 38 years old coming off his second significant knee injury in less than a year), it gives the Sharks a reason to go for it once again.

But if Thornton is out long term, it's going to be a bit harder for the Sharks to be competitive, and justify giving up a future asset. There's also not a ton San Jose has to offer by way of a prospect to trade for an established forward.

Sources told Sporting News the Sharks checked in on Nash, but the sense was other clubs would be able to assemble more competitive offers. This Sharks team, through different iterations, has been really good for the past decade or so. This may be their last chance to really make a run before taking a step back, but Thornton's health is a big piece in all that, no matter what they do leading into Feb. 26.

Seller: Vancouver Canucks

Top priority: Re-thinking their stance on Erik Gudbranson

Deadline outlook: A year ago around this time, the Canucks made a puzzling move in acquiring Gudbranson in what was very much a "win-now" move in a team that clearly wasn't built to win now. One trade deadline later, there seems to be interest for the 26-year-old Gudbranson, another pending free agent. It's rare that a general manager gets a mulligan on a trade, but with teams reportedly willing to give up as much as a first to acquire him, that's precisely what Jim Benning is getting. Yet Benning has said he'd prefer to keep and re-sign Gudbranson. He still has time to reconsider that stance.

(Editor's note: Gudbranson on Tuesday signed a three-year, $12 million extension with the Canucks.)

Seller: Vegas Golden Knights

Top priority: Trading James Neal

Deadline outlook: Bet you didn't see that one coming, did you? Here is the situation the Golden Knights are currently in. They're running away with the Pacific Division, an eight-point lead on second-place San Jose. With most of their remaining games at home, it's a safe gamble Vegas is going to win the division. That being said, the idea that George McPhee is going to hit the market floor as a major buyer for an expansion franchise seems hard to believe.

Prior to the start of this season, when everyone thought Vegas was going to be really bad, Neal was cast as a player that would certainly be moved by the deadline. He's a free agent this summer, and is on pace to exceed 30 goals. Is McPhee going to really do this? Probably not.

Would it be completely shrewd and the best move for the overall health of the franchise? Yes, it would.