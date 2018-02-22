Naming of Games athletics team put on hold

The official announcement of the Australian track and field team for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games has been delayed for a week, with seven athletes appealing their non-selection.

Jack Hale appeals Comm Games omission

Middle-distance runner Jeff Riseley is challenging the decision to overlook him for the 800m, while sprinter Jack Hale will contest his omission from the men's 100m, having only been selected in the 4x100m relay.

The full 111-strong team had originally been scheduled to be named on Thursday but the announcement has been pushed back until midway through next week at the earliest.

All appeals will be heard by a one-person Nominations Appeals Tribunal on Tuesday night.

If the tribunal finds an appellant has legitimate grounds to challenge their omission from the Games team, their case will be referred back to the Athletics Australia selectors for further consideration.

There is no provision for aggrieved athletes to continue the appeal process to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Riseley, 31, has represented Australia at three Olympics and four world championships.

But he was overlooked for the 800m at the Gold Coast Games in controversial circumstances, despite finishing third behind automatic qualifiers Luke Mathews and Joshua Ralph at the trials.

Highly promising 19-year-old Joe Deng claimed the third available spot in the Games squad after clocking a flying time of one minute 45.71 seconds in the B final at the trials, faster even than Mathews' victory in the national title race.

Hale hurt his hamstring in the men's 100m final, with selectors opting for Josh Clarke to run the individual blue-riband sprint at the Games along with automatic qualifier Trae Williams and runner-up Rohan Browning.

Hale was later diagnosed with a slight hamstring strain and is already back in training.

Chairman of selectors Dion Russell flagged the likelihood of appeals on Sunday at the conclusion of the national championships, with 31 of the 88 spots available for able-bodied athletes to be filled by discretionary picks and relay runners.

The selectors were allowed to consider future potential when deciding on discretionary selections.

"If we think there's an athlete who's a strong medal chance and doesn't meet the eligibility for an automatic, we've got the discretion to elevate them up the list of discretionaries," said Russell.

"Also, if we think they're a potential finalist for an Olympics or a world championships ... that can give them some weighting for our consideration of them."