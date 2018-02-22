Rory McIlroy has been a globetrotter so far in 2018, playing four tournaments all over the world.

Honda Classic: Rory McIlroy ready for stern wind at PGA National

But he's back home this week, playing in sunny Florida at The Honda Classic at PGA National. After a couple months of travel, McIlroy was happy to be back at his current home town.

"It's nice to be able to wake up in your own bed and get into your own car and drive to the course," McIlroy said Wednesday. "It's nice to, yeah, sometimes it's a bit weird playing a tournament when you're at home because you're so used to being at a hotel and being whatever, but it's been nice.

"It's nice to get back from L.A., sleep in my own bed for a couple of nights and sort of have a nice leisurely few days sort of getting ready for the tournament, being ready to practice where you're family and being able to do all that. It's been good."

McIlroy started the year with two top-3 finishes on the European Tour, but hasn't found the same success this year on the PGA Tour, missing the cut at Pebble Beach and then finishing t-20 last week at Riviera.

With just a few scheduled events before he tries to earn the career grand slam at Augusta National in April, McIlroy is trying to temper the amount of pressure he puts on himself.

"You don't have to win a tournament (before the Masters)," McIlroy said. "You look at, you know, obviously Sergio going in last year, had won a tournament. Danny Willett the year before had won a tournament.



"But I don't think it's necessary, but obviously if you do win one, it makes you feel a little better about yourself going there. But I don't think it's imperative. I think as long as you know that your game is in good shape and you're happy with all aspects, because again, the margins between winning and losing are so fine that you could be really happy with your game one week and finish 10th, and actually not feel great about it and have a chance to win.



"So that's how fine the margins are out here. So I don't think it's imperative to, but obviously to get a win under your belt, it does make you feel a bit better going into it. Yeah, I don't want to put myself under that pressure because there's enough going into Augusta, anyway."

McIlroy has had some success at the Classic (win in 2012 and lost in a playoff 2014), but he's also endured some rough finishes at PGA National.

"Feast or famine, that's what my history's been here," he said.



"It's a tough golf course. Some guys play the West Coast and it's sort of one week too many for them. You know, like I don't want to get beaten up again. That's why a few guys mightn't be here. I think it magnifies if your game's off just a touch. If you miss it just by tiny margins here, it can punish you quite heavily. But if you're on, it gives you opportunities to score, and I think that's what's happened."

Despite McIlroy's tumultuous past at this venue, he thinks there are ways to attack the course.

"I think it's usually windy here. It looks like it's going to be breezy for the week, so controlling your ball flight is a big thing," McIlroy said. "I think being conservative off the tee is something that you have to do here to play, especially with the way the rough is. Play out of the fairway. Hitting greens; it's a ball-striker's golf course. You can't up-and-down it around here and expect to win. You have to hit fairways. You have to hit greens and you have to just take your chances when they come along.



"But this week with the way the wind is, it's a par 70; you shoot four scores in the 60s, you're not going to be that far away."