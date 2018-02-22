The Athletics and Mariners are heading east next year — the Far East.

A's, Mariners to open 2019 MLB season in Tokyo, report says

The two teams, who played a two-game series in Japan to begin the 2012 MLB season, will open the 2019 season in Tokyo. The San Francisco Chronicle first reported Wednesday the A's are "eager" and "enthusiastic" about playing overseas.

"If we’re in the running, I’d be 100 percent all for it," A's manager Bob Melvin told reporters Wednesday, via the Chronicle. "Not only did we have a great time, it’s a life lesson as much as anything, but it significantly helped our team come together in 2012."

The A's also played the Red Sox in Tokyo in 2008 and veteran Brandon Moss was a member the Sox when the teams split a two-game set.

MORE:

A's respond to Jon Gruden's diss of Oakland



"I hit my first major-league home run, it was awesome!” Moss said, via the Chronicle. "I love Tokyo, I love Japan, I loved everything about it. I would go back in a heartbeat even without baseball."