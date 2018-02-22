Woods eager to experience Masters 'rush'

Tiger Woods cannot wait to experience the Masters "rush" as he learns how it feels to come "under the gun" in the heat of tournament golf.

The 14-time major champion missed the cut at the Genesis Open last week, but will aim to put that behind him when the Honda Classic begins on Thursday.

Woods has not played in the first major of the year since 2015 due to a long-term back injury and the legendary American is excited by the prospect of returning to Augusta in April.

"I just miss the rush of competing for a green jacket. I've been doing it since I was 19 years old, and I've enjoyed every single challenge," said the 42-year-old.

"But having to sit out on the sidelines, it's not fun, especially since I know how to play the golf course and wish I could play, but I was unfortunately physically debilitated, I could not compete. This year it's different and I'm looking forward to being there again.

"I'm looking forward to April and trying to get my game solid for April, and I've got some work to do. But I'm starting to get that feeling again of playing tournament golf, where each and every shot counts. I'm looking at where I need to put the golf ball. I'm looking at forecasts.

"When you're at home, who cares where the wind is coming from; who cares what the forecast is the next couple days. But now playing tournament golf, I'm starting to get into that flow again. I missed it and it's becoming familiar again.

"I wouldn't necessarily say I'm in catch-up mode. I'm just learning how to play tournament golf again and unfortunately I've made some mistakes, like last week, and that's just unfortunate that's part of it.

"Obviously I'm fused, so it's a little bit different, and I'm still learning what that feels like under the gun. Some of my shots, I like to play, they are not the same as they used to be. That part, I'm going to have to learn.

"But I would like to win golf tournaments leading into the Masters. The years I've won there, I've played really well early in the year."

The last of Woods' four Masters wins came in 2005.