In the past decade or so, the NBA has had two prominent opportunities to address the issue of sexual harassment in its workplaces. Both times the league fumbled badly, so that when, this week, Sports Illustrated published a damning portrait of the culture of workplace harassment within the Mavericks office, there should have been little surprise.

For attorney in Isiah Thomas case, Mavericks' scandal comes as no surprise: 'The NBA did absolutely nothing'

Both instances involve the Knicks and their handling of the lawsuit brought in 2007 against the team by former executive Anucha Browne Sanders. The league, under commissioner David Stern, offered no punishment of the Knicks or coach and team president Isiah Thomas at that time. The NBA ignored the issue again after Knicks owner James Dolan and Thomas spoke out on the subject in 2015 when the Knicks rehired Thomas to oversee the WNBA’s Liberty franchise. That happened under Adam Silver’s watch.

As New York employment attorney Kevin Mintzer, one of Browne Sanders’ lawyers, sees it, the NBA is now reaping what it has sown.

“I am not surprised,” said Mintzer (who does not speak for Browne) of the Mavs' situation. “As we’ve seen throughout industries, this is an issue that is still pervasive, everywhere. I am particularly not surprised that it is a problem in the NBA given the nonexistent reaction that the NBA had to Anucha’s case back in 2007 and 2008 when it happened, and a few years ago when Mr. Dolan and Mr. Thomas were on TV saying slanderous things about my client eight years after the fact.”

GREER: Mark Cuban's ignorance defense simply isn't good enough

The case of Browne Sanders against the Knicks was packed with lurid details, memorable for the foul-mouthed come-ons Browne Sanders said were routine with Thomas, for the details of Stephon Marbury urging a college-aged Knicks intern into a truck for sex, for the unwanted hugs, shoulder rubs and professions of love offered by Thomas.

It’s memorable, too, though, for the fortress-style defense system the Knicks put into place once Browne Sanders’ claims were formalized in the legal system. The organization rallied to paint Browne Sanders as an incompetent executive overwhelmed by her duties, whose termination was long overdue, but put off only thanks to the benevolence of Dolan.

The jury did not buy that, however, and after the Knicks were found culpable (the jury was split on whether Thomas should have paid), Browne Sanders agreed to an $11.6 million settlement. Even as the settlement was underway, though, the organization continued to trash Browne Sanders and claim innocence.

Rather than take action against Thomas, Dolan or the Knicks, Stern let the issue pass. The NBA took a backseat on the issue, shrugging it off as a he-said, she-said situation.

“If you have an owner,” Mintzer said, “who is found personally responsible for violating the civil rights law and then retaliating against someone, and you have a president and coach of a team who is found to have created a sexually hostile environment and you do nothing, you can have all the policies you want, but you are making it perfectly clear what the reality is.”

In the winter of 2007, Stern announced a new set of policies that were to be delivered to all team offices in the league. As he described it in a statement, Stern was unveiling, “a league-wide program ensuring that all teams have appropriate policies, clearly communicated to their employees.” Essentially, Stern’s response to the Knicks’ hostile work environment was to put out a new employee handbook. The NBA could not even summon the courage to deliver a slap on the wrists of the Knicks, their owner or the accused coach.

“Let me clear,” Mintzer said. “The NBA did absolutely nothing to people who were not just accused or alleged — they were found liable by a jury in federal court of sexual harassment, of having engaged in a sexually hostile work environment and having retaliated against Ms. Browne for having complained of all that behavior and having fired her for it. The NBA’s reaction was literally to do nothing to them. If you make clear that that’s your attitude about things, then you can expect more events like that to continue.”

MORE: Mavs hit with huge fine for Cuban's tanking comments

Certainly, we could chalk up the events of 10-plus years ago to changing times and an older commissioner. But Silver is not off the hook. In 2015, when Dolan and Thomas went on HBO and did interviews continuing to disparage Browne Sanders, Silver had an opportunity to make up for Stern’s lack of action. Like Stern, Silver dodged the issue, and let the comments by Dolan and Thomas go unpunished.

“Mr. Dolan’s view of this is that he was a victim of a miscarriage of justice and that will be the story that he repeats no matter what,” Mintzer said. “It’s completely delusional. It completely contradicts the facts that were found at court, but that’s what he continues to see. The relevant piece is that one would think that the NBA would be concerned that one of its owners was speaking about a victim of sexual harassment in that way eight years after the fact, prompted by nothing that Ms. Browne said or did.

“But Mr. Dolan went on TV and Mr. Thomas went on TV and they said what they said, and the NBA — and at this point it was Adam Silver — did absolutely zero.”

The events described in the SI story about the Mavericks are revolting, and they have no place in a modern workplace. Team owner Mark Cuban has said he was made “sick to my stomach” by the charges levied in the story.

The NBA released a statement on Tuesday night saying, “This alleged conduct runs counter to the steadfast commitment of the NBA and its teams to foster safe, respectful and welcoming workplaces for all employees. Such behavior is completely unacceptable and we will closely monitor the independent investigation into this matter.”

But the fact is, the NBA sent a message back in 2007 when the Browne Sanders lawsuit against the Knicks was originally filed and no punishment was doled out by Stern. That message: This is not our business, and we won’t hand out punishment for it. Silver backed up that message after the 2015 Dolan-Thomas interviews on HBO. And here we are.

“The message should be that these events — despite what you have allowed, what you have indulged, what you have turned your head away from in the past — OK, clearly it is not going to fly,” Mintzer said. “If you purport to be a progressive league and you purport to have values in which you care about injustice to people of color and women, but you allow workplaces like this to fester and do nothing when something is shown to be seriously wrong, then no one will take you seriously.

“The only time they’ll do something is when there is public pressure to do something. My expectation is Mr. Silver will get religion on this only when he feels he has to.”