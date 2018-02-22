It had to dip at some point.

Mexicans Abroad Minute: Hector Moreno injured, Hirving Lozano suspended

After several weekends of good news coming from Europe, Mexico fans this week had to wince.

First of all, center back Hector Moreno made his Real Sociedad debut on Thursday, playing 76 minutes against Red Bull Salzburg before making way.

But Moreno suffered an injury in training and now has been ruled out for an undisclosed amount of time with a grade 1 injury to his internal obturator. Essentially, Moreno won't need surgery but will need time off for the hip/glute issue to clear.

Also in Spain, Sevilla extended its winning streak to three matches ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League match against Manchester United. Miguel Layun played left back for the full 90 minutes of the club's 2-1 victory over Las Palmas - but whether or not he'll crack the starting XI again in La Liga remains to be seen. He can't appear for Sevilla in the Champions League after representing Porto earlier in the tournament.

Meanwhile in the Netherlands, Hirving Lozano was handed a three-match ban for his second red card of the season, a decision PSV is appealing. "Chucky" caught a Heerenveen player in the face with his arm and was sent off just before halftime. PSV had a 2-0 lead but couldn't hang on to the advantage a man down and had to settle for a draw. Even if PSV wins the appeal, Lozano likely will miss this weekend's trip to Feyenoord.

There was a bit of good news this week for Mexico fans with Raul Jimenez coming on in the second half of Benfica's victory over Boavista. Jimenez found the back of the net in the 90th minute, his third goal this season in the Portuguese league.

