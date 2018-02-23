Team USA snaps Canada's streak, wins first Olympic women's hockey gold in 20 years

For the first time in a generation, Team USA has won gold in Olympic women's hockey.

USA vs. Canada: Live score, updates from Olympic women's hockey gold-medal game

Adding another instant classic to their storied rivalry, the United States and Canada played to the bitter end in Wednesday's finale at Pyeongchang. Appropriately, the game went to overtime and then a shootout, where Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored the gold medal-clinching goal in the sixth round.

PHOTOS: Top images from an Olympic classic

This is Team USA's first gold medal since the 1998 Nagano Olympic games. The team that won the last three women's world championships finally found a way to put its heartbreaking loss in Sochi to bed. The United States women's national team is, without a doubt, the best hockey team in the world.

The U.S. struck first with just 26 seconds left in the opening period. Hilary Knight parked herself in front of Shannon Szabados' crease and deflected a wrist shot from Sidney Morin past the Canadian netminder for her second goal of the tournament. Knight's goal came on the Americans' third power play of the period. Penalties and missed opportunities proved to be a major thread in the gold medal game.

WATCH: Jocelyne Lamoureux's gold medal-winning goal vs. Canada

The second period belonged to Team Canada. Haley Irwin tied the game at 1-1 after deflecting a centering pass from Blayre Turnbull past Maddie Rooney on the rush two minutes after intermission ended. Just under five minutes later Marie-Philip Poulin scored the go-ahead goal for Canada after being set up by Meghan Agosta — and just like that, both Knight and Poulin had their goals in the gold medal game. At the close of the second period Canada led USA 2-1 despite taking five penalties in the first 40 minutes of the game.

Team USA played desperate, deliberate hockey in the third period. Szabados turned aside prime scoring chances again and again while Rooney kept her own team in the game. Decker had a golden opportunity to tie the game early in the third but a shoulder to the head from Poulin and a stickcheck from Szabados foiled her chance. There was no penalty called on the play. Decker played the rest of the game with a cut on the bridge of her nose.

MORE: USA vs. Canada, one of sports' great rivalries, takes center stage

Just after the 13 minute mark of the third Rooney made a huge stick save to spoil a rush from Canada. Moments after that stop Kelly Pannek hit Monique Lamoureux-Morando with a stretch pass for a breakaway and at the 13:39 mark of the third period. The pride of North Dakota made no mistake; she beat Szabados glove side, scoring the biggest goal in U.S. women's hockey history. There would be no more scoring in the third period.

USA was all over Canada in overtime. The Americans came close several times in sudden death, but never closer than Pannek's wrist shot that beat Szabados but found the post. A late penalty by Megan Keller put Canada on a power play with under two minutes left in OT, but Canada couldn't get the puck past Rooney. The 2018 Olympic women's hockey gold medal game would be decided by a shootout, pitting two-time gold medal winner Shannon Szabados against 20-year-old Maddie Rooney.

After the first five rounds of the shootout Gigi Marvin and Amanda Kesssel scored for USA and Meghan Agosta and Mélodie Daoust scored for Canada; extra rounds were needed. After failed attempts by Brianne Jenner and Knight Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored an highlight reel goal. Moments later Rooney closed the door on Agosta to seal the deal.

Sporting News contributor Mike Murphy provided live scoring updates and highlights. See how the game unfolded below. (All times Eastern.)

USA vs. Canada live score, updates

Shootout: USA wins, 3-2

2:14 a.m. ET - Agosta... STOPPED! IT'S GOLD! GOLD FOR USA! For the first time since the Nagano Games, Team USA has won gold in the Olympics!

2:12 a.m. ET - Jocelyne Lamoureux.... SCORES! What a move! Just unbelievable.

2:11 a.m. ET - Hilary Knight for the win... save by Szabados!

2:11 a.m. ET - Jenner stopped by the leg pad of Rooney.

2:11 a.m. ET - Kessel... SCORES! Glove side.

2:10 a.m. ET - Daoust with a SENSATIONAL move to beat Rooney. Inside, outside, backhand with one hand on her stick.

2:09 a.m. ET - Emily Pfalzer tries to beat Szabados backhand, but the veteran netminder smothers it.

2:09 a.m. ET - The 20-year-old Rooney stops Marie-Philip Poulin.

2:09 a.m. ET - Hannah Brandt is stopped by Szabados.

2:08 a.m. ET - Meghan Agosta scores Canada, she goes far side on Rooney.

2:08 a.m. ET - Gigi Marvin scores for USA.

2:08 a.m. ET - Canada shoots first. It's Natalie Spooner against Maddie Rooney. Rooney stops her.

MORE: Watch the Olympics on fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Overtime: USA 2, Canada 2

Shots on goal: USA 41, Canada 31

2:03 a.m. ET - We're heading to the shootout for the gold medal in women's hockey.

2:02 a.m ET - A huge pad save from Rooney!

2:00 a.m. ET - Keller takes a penalty on Poulin with 1:35 left in overtime. This is huge for Canada, they've had no sustained pressure in overtime. Schuler calls a timeout.

1:58 a.m. ET - There's just 2:41 left in overtime and it's still all Team USA.

1:53 a.m. ET - Szabados stops Keller with the blocker! A huge chance for the USA defender there to end this game.

1:50 a.m. ET - Less than 10 minutes left in the overtime period now. Team USA has dominated in puck possession thus far.

1:42 a.m. ET - A few great chances for Team USA early in overtime here, Dani Cameranesi nearly scored when she batted an airborne puck past Szabados on the rush.



Do you see that black blur by the top righthand corner of the net? That's the puck hitting off the post from Kelly Pannek's wrist shot. USA just came within inches of gold. #USAvsCAN pic.twitter.com/c2k2wqS17b

— Mike Murphy (@DigDeepBSB) February 22, 2018



1:39 a.m. ET - Kelly Pannek rips a shot on a three-on-two that goes off the outside of the post. USA inches away from gold there.

1:36 a.m. ET - Four-on-four overtime is underway. The next goal wins Olympic gold.



TOI leaders after 3 periods #USAvsCAN



Laura Fortino, D (CAN) - 23:12

Jocelyne Larocque, D (CAN) - 22:27

Meaghan Mikkelson, D (CAN) - 21:42



Kendall Coyne, F (USA) - 22:11

Megan Keller, D (USA) - 21:51

Emily Pfalzer, D (USA) - 21:36

Brianna Decker, F (USA) - 20:59

— Mike Murphy (@DigDeepBSB) February 22, 2018



Third Period: USA 2, Canada 2

Shots on goal: USA 32, Canada 24

1:22 a.m. ET - We're going to overtime. Of course we are. Sudden death for the women's gold medal of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics is coming up next. All of the momentum belongs to Team USA right now, but will that be true when the puck drops in overtime?

1:20 a.m. ET - Team USA goes offsides with 35.5 seconds left in regulation.

1:19 a.m. ET - Canada kills off the penalty. Two minutes remaining.

1:14 a.m. ET - A power play for Team USA with 4:11 left in the third period. Bellamy draws it and Clark hits the penalty box. Huge chance for the Americans here.

1:11 a.m. ET - Monique Lamoureoux with a breakaway... SHE SCORES! This is a tie hockey game! Rooney with a huge stick save on a two-on-one for Canada and two blinks later Monique Lamoureoux scores on the breakaway.

1:07 a.m. ET - There's 9:01 remaining in regulation and Team USA is still hunting for the game-tying goal. This game has turned emotional and controversial. USA is starting to play some desperate hockey.

1:02 a.m. ET - USA is peppering the net with shots now, trying jam-in plays on Szabados.



Brianna Decker has a cut on the bridge of her nose after taking a shoulder from Poulin to the head in the third period of the gold medal game. There was no penalty called on the collision. #USAvsCAN pic.twitter.com/vy3zoW5sxN

— Mike Murphy (@DigDeepBSB) February 22, 2018



12:59 a.m. ET - The intensity in this game has clearly ratcheted up. Decker is back on the ice after taking a hit to the head a few minutes ago.

12:55 a.m. ET - An unbelievable save by Rooney quickly becomes a chance for Team USA going the other way. Brianna Decker was settling down a pass from Knight right in front of Canada's crease, but she was bowled over by Poulin. No call on the play. The replay shows it was a hit to the head.

12:50 a.m. ET - The third period is underway, Team USA finds itself down 2-1 with 20 minutes left in regulation. Here we go.



Team USA's TOI leaders after the 2nd period #USAvsCAN

Emily Pfalzer (D) - 15:37

Megan Keller (D) - 15:34

Kacey Bellamy (D) - 12:49

Lee Stecklein (D) - 11:24



Kendall Coyne (F) - 15:19

Brianna Decker (F) - 14:45

Hilary Knight (F) - 13:30

Hannah Brandt (F) - 11:45

— Mike Murphy (@DigDeepBSB) February 22, 2018





Team Canada's TOI leaders after the 2nd period #USAvsCAN

Laura Fortino (D) - 14:23

Jocelyne Larocque (D) - 14:20

Meaghan Mikkelson (D) - 13:17

Renata Fast (D) - 13:16



Meghan Agosta (F) - 12:32

Mélodie Daoust (F) - 12:21

Marie-Philip Poulin (F) - 12:14

— Mike Murphy (@DigDeepBSB) February 22, 2018



Second Period: USA 1, Canada 2

Shots on goal: USA 22, Canada 16

12:36 a.m. ET - That will do it for the second period. Team USA desperately needs to improve its transition game in the third period if they want to get back in this one.



After two periods it's 2-1 Team Canada over Team USA. The story of this game thus far has been USA's poor transition play and going 1/5 on the power play. Canada scored both of its goals in the second period. #USAvsCAN

— Mike Murphy (@DigDeepBSB) February 22, 2018



12:30 a.m. ET - Monique Lamoureux heads to the box after hitting Jenner from behind. Canada goes on its second power play of the game.

12:29 a.m. ET - A couple of looks on that power play for HIlary Knight, but USA can't find its finish. The Americans are one for five on the power play thus far with nine shots on net.

12:24 a.m. ET - Monique Lamoureux's stick is slashed out of her hands by Daoust and USA gears up for its fifth power play of the game.

12:22 a.m. ET - Clutch stick check by Amanda Kessel on the penalty kill there to spoil a one-timer attempt by Canada. USA has killed off its first penalty.

12:19 a.m. ET - Canada finally gets its first power play of the game. Morin heading to the box for taking the body on Brianne Jenner.

12:16 a.m. ET - No call there on a rub-out hit along the boards by Monique Lamoureux-Morando. Team USA has yet to take a penalty in this game.

12:12 a.m. ET - Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson rips a big chance just wide, she had a lot of net to shoot at there. USA chants erupt from the crowd.



Marie-Philip Poulin from Agosta and Daoust makes this a 2-1 game for Canada. That's Daoust's 7th point of the 2018 Olympics. #USAvsCAN

— Mike Murphy (@DigDeepBSB) February 22, 2018



12:08 a.m. ET - Agosta to Poulin and she SCORES! It's 2-1 Canada. Perfect execution from Schuler's top line and Team Canada has its first lead of the game.

12:05 a.m. ET - Team USA failed to score on its fourth consecutive power play of the game, but they did manage three shots on net while Marie-Philip Poulin watched on from the penalty box.

12:01 a.m. ET - Haley Irwin deflects a centering pass by Turnbull to tie the game two minutes into the second period! What a hustle play by Turnbull. She's having herself a game.

12:00 a.m.. ET - Two quick chances from Kessel gets things started in the second period.



Team USA's TOI leaders after the first period #USAvsCAN

Megan Keller (D) - 7:54

Emily Pfalzer (D) - 7:20

Kacey Bellamy (D) - 6:31



Hilary Knight (F) - 7:16

Kendall Coyne (F) - 7:06

Brianna Decker (F) - 6:58

— Mike Murphy (@DigDeepBSB) February 22, 2018





Team Canada's TOI leaders after the first period #USAvsCAN

Renata Fast (D) - 7:30

Meaghan Mikkelson (D) - 7:12

Jocelyne Larocque (D) - 7:06



Meghan Agosta (F) - 6:29

Mélodie Daoust (F) - 6:02

Marie-Philip Poulin (F) - 6:00

— Mike Murphy (@DigDeepBSB) February 22, 2018



First Period: USA 1, Canada 0

Shots on goal: USA 10, Canada 7



Knight on the power play from Morin and Decker makes it 1-0. That is Hilary Knight's second goal of the PyeongChang Olympics. That was also Decker's third assist of the tournament, she had the secondary assist and Sidney Morin had the primary. #USAvsCAN

— Mike Murphy (@DigDeepBSB) February 22, 2018



11:41 p.m. ET - It's a power play goal for Team USA! Hilary Knight with the deflection on a Sidney Morin wrist shot. Huge goal for Team USA with the first period drawing to a close. They strike first with just 25 seconds on the clock.

11:38 p.m. ET - Just 1:34 left in the first period and we're still scoreless. Team USA gets its third power play of the game, Sarah Nurse is heading to the box for interference. Bad call there. Pelkey slashed Nurse twice before the Canadian retaliated.

11:34 p.m. ET - Marie-Philip Poulin delivers a big open ice hit to hault Kelly Pannek's advance through the neutral zone. No call. Just a hard-nosed defensive play by Poulin.

11:29 p.m. ET - Maddie Rooney makes a desperation diving safe to stop a rebound chance created by some lively boards behind her net. That may have been a highlight reel stop by the young goalie. Huge chance for Canada. Moments later Team USA gets their second power play of the game. Jocelyne Larocque goes to the box, Pfalzer draws it.

11:27 p.m. ET - Emily Pfalzer's blast from the point is gloved almost casually by Szabados.

11:25 p.m. ET - Jennifer Wakefield takes the first penalty of the game. She absolutely rocks Dani Cameranesi with her shoulder; Team USA gets a chance to make a statement on the power play.

11:24 p.m. ET - A huge chance on the rush for Team Canada's top line, but some crafty backchecking by Emily Pfalzer breaks up the scoring chance. After the whistle Hilary Knight and Marie-Philip Poulin exchanged some shoves.

11:22 p.m. ET - Kelly Pannek finally gets Team USA's first shot of the game. Shortly thereafer Gigi Marvin gets two chances of her own. USA failed to get a shot on net through the first seven minutes of the game.

11:18 p.m. ET - A nice deflection by Mélodie Daoust gives Rooney her first big test of the game, but she proves equal to the task.



Nearly five minutes into the first period the only shot of the game belongs to Canada's Blayre Turnbull. #USAvsCAN

— Mike Murphy (@DigDeepBSB) February 22, 2018



11:15 p.m. ET - An unremarkable first three minutes of the game has featured two big collisions. The first save of the game is made by Maddie Rooney.

11:11 p.m. ET - And here. We. Go. The opening faceoff is won by Brianna Decker. The gold medal game of the 2018 Olympics is underway.

Pregame

11:05 p.m. ET - We are just minutes away from puck drop. One storyline to keep an eye tonight is how much time Canadian defender Laura Fortino sees. Her 22:17 average TOI per game is the higheset on Team Canada.



Defender Laura Fortino played 24:22 TOI the last time USA and Canada played, including 8:48 in the third period. The next closest Canadian defender in TOI was Jocelyne Larocque with 21:34.

It will be interesting to see how much ice she sees tonight in the gold medal game.

— Mike Murphy (@DigDeepBSB) February 22, 2018



10:41 p.m. ET - Team Canada's head coach Laura Schuler is going with veteran goaltender Shannon Szabados. She's 11 years older than Rooney and already has two Olympic gold medals.



#TeamCanada and are 1⃣ hour away from puck drop in the gold medal game. Take a look at how the Canadians will line up... #BelieveWeCAN pic.twitter.com/tQPu1l2nhP

— Team Canada Women (@HC_Women) February 22, 2018



10:21 p.m. ET - USA's head coach Robb Stauber is going with 20-year-old netminder in tonight's gold medal game. No pressure, kid.

Time: 11:10 p.m. ET

Location: Gangneung Hockey Centre

TV: NBCSN

Streaming: nbcolympics.com | fuboTV

Related links

USA vs. Canada, one of sports' great rivalries, takes center stage

USA women to play for gold again after crushing Finland in semis

Canada women keep bragging rights over USA in controversial win

The Olympian: Jordan Greenway breaks 98-year USA Hockey color barrier

USA men's hockey's Olympic medal dreams end in shootout loss to Czechs

Hilary Knight's golden redemption tour takes her to Pyeongchang

Nagano's influence on women's hockey endures 20 years later

Team USA's young goalie trio leads the way to 2018 Olympics

USA inexplicably goes for gold without snubbed Alex Carpenter