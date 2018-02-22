Mark Cuban takes responsibility for not firing staff writer accused of domestic violence

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban took full responsibility for keeping Earl K. Sneed on as a beat writer for Mavs.com after two allegations of domestic violence against him.

Mark Cuban takes responsibility for not firing staff writer guilty of domestic violence

"I want to be clear, I'm not putting the blame on anybody else," Cuban told ESPN. "It came down to my final decision that I made."

Cuban told ESPN he did not want to fire Sneed and give him a chance to just move on and continue in his ways without recourse. Sneed had to undergo counseling after the first incident and had the charges dismissed.

"It was a choice between just firing him and making sure that we had control of him," Cuban said. "So I made the decision, it was my decision and again, in hindsight, I would probably do it differently."

Sneed was suspended and then fired after Sports Illustrated came out with a report alleging a pattern of sexual misconduct in the Mavericks' organization. He was accused of two separate incidences of domestic violence while he was working for the team, including an incident inside the team's facility.

Cuban said he did not read the police reports after either incident and truly regrets not doing so.

MORE:

Mavericks acknowledge report of workplace misconduct



"My real f— up was I didn't recognize the impact it would have on all the other employees," Cuban said. "I looked at this as a one-off situation where, okay, if I don't do anything, this person could go out there and do damage on another women another time. Or do I say, 'Can we get him counseling to try to prevent that from happening again?'

"I thought I was doing the right thing at the time. What I missed, again, is I didn't realize the impact that it would have on the workplace and on the women that worked here and how it sent a message to them that, if it was okay for Earl to do that, who knows what else is okay in the workplace? I missed that completely. I missed it completely."