Klaasen and Duminy half-centuries set up T20 decider

Heinrich Klaasen and JP Duminy blasted half-centuries as South Africa set up a Twenty20 international series decider against India with a six-wicket victory in the rain at Centurion.

Manish Pandey, who made a highest T20 international score of 79 not out from 48 balls, and MS Dhoni (52no off 28) put on 98 off 56 deliveries to get India up to 188-4 in wet conditions.

It looked like that might be enough for the tourists to take an unassailable 2-0 lead, but Klaasen's devastating 69 off only 30 balls - including seven sixes - and an unbeaten 64 from captain Duminy got South Africa home with eight balls to spare.

It proved to be a miserable night for Yuzvendra Chahal, whose figures of 0-64 were the worst by an Indian in T20Is.

Shikhar Dhawan successfully reviewed after being given out lbw first ball, but Junior Dala removed Rohit Sharma lbw with his first ball.

Duminy dismissed Dhawan (24) when he was looking ominous and Dala produced a beauty to claim the prized scalp of Virat Kohli caught behind (1) - reducing India to 45-3 in the sixth.

Raina and Pandey consolidated the innings before the latter cut loose, slog-sweeping Tabraiz Shamsi for a couple of sixes in an over and reaching his half-century off only 33 balls as the rain fell after Raina departed for 31.

Pandey struck Morris for a huge six into the crowd at midwicket and Dhoni took Dane Paterson apart in the final over to make a 50 of his own after he was dropped by Dala on 29.

Jaydev Unadkat and T20 international debutant Shardul Thakur, in for the injured Jasprit Bumrah, dismissed JJ Smuts and Reeza Hendricks respectively as the Proteas were reduced to 38-2 after five overs.

Klaasen stepped up when they needed him, though, smashing a couple of slower balls from Unadkat over the ropes before taking a liking to Chahal - hitting the spinner for five sixes - as Duminy ticked over nicely at the other end.

Unadkat returned to end Klaasen's brutal knock and South Africa needed 47 from the last five overs with six wickets in hand after David Miller fell cheaply, but Duminy hit his third six of a brilliant knock to square the series.