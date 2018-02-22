Major League Baseball players will pay tribute to the victims of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting by wearing Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School black caps before games during spring training this week.



LOOK: All 30 MLB teams to wear Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS caps this weekend #ParklandStrong: All 30 teams to don Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS caps before games this weekend with option to wear in-game. pic.twitter.com/FLNqcFalBx

— MLB (@MLB) February 21, 2018



The players will then have the option of wearing the caps during the games. Most of the games will be played Friday, but since the Royals and Rangers are off that day, they will wear their hats Saturday.

According to MLB.com, players will then autograph the hats and they will go on the auction block to raise money for he Broward Education Foundation, which will benefit the official Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund.



The #Reds will join the rest of MLB in honoring victims of last week's shooting in Florida by wearing Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School hats at Friday's opening spring training game.



You can donate to the victims' fund set up by the school here: https://t.co/TbMdKL7zQ9 pic.twitter.com/xUrBLA5boe

— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) February 21, 2018



"It's a tragedy. It was a tragedy that hit the state of Florida, where we have two teams, but obviously has very specific baseball connections," commissioner Rob Manfred said. "Really a very strong sentiment among the clubs that this was the appropriate thing to do immediately."

Originally, members of the Grapefruit League asked if they could don caps to honor the victims. The sentiment gained steam across training camps, and soon all 30 MLB teams were on board with the idea.

Fourteen students and three staff members died in the Feb. 14 shooting. Former student Nikolas Cruz, 19, was the alleged gunman.