MLB free agent rumors: Carlos Gomez signs one-year deal with Rays

Carlos Gomez has signed a one-year deal worth $4 million with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to MLB.com.



This comes one day after the Rays traded right fielder Steven Souza to the Diamondbacks in a three-team trade involving the Yankees which returned second baseman Nick Solak and left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda to Tampa Bay.

The Yankees received infielder Brandon Drury in return.

It also comes five days after Tampa Bay designated left fielder Corey Dickerson for assignment. The Rays have yet to come to a deal with another team on a trade for Dickerson. They have 10 days to either trade or release their former left fielder.

Gomez batted .255 with 17 home runs and 13 stolen bases for the Rangers in 2017. He was a two-time All-Star with the Brewers in 2013 and 2014, making the game as a left fielder in 2014.