Mark Cuban would have you believe he didn't know about the status of his franchise, that the corporate atmosphere had become toxic, according to a detailed investigation by Sports Illustrated's Jon Wertheim and Jessica Luther, with accusations of misogyny and sexual harassment.

Mark Cuban's reputation as owner doesn't match his ignorance defense, and that's a big problem

Cuban would have you believe he was completely unaware of this abhorrent behavior, particularly by former team president Terdema Ussery, who has been accused by multiple women of inappropriate workplace conduct (which he denied), and Mavs.com writer Earl Sneed, who was reportedly involved in multiple domestic violence incidents but remained employed until this week when the Mavericks fired him upon being asked for comment on Sneed's history.

"I was involved in basketball operations, but other than getting the financials and reports, I was not involved in the day to day [of the business side] at all," Cuban told SI. "That’s why I just deferred. I let people do their jobs. And if there were anything like this at all I was supposed to be made aware, obviously I was not."

The Mavs owner expressed embarrassment and disgust in his statements to SI, making it clear all of the information was new to him and planning to do whatever is necessary to change the culture.

"I’m embarrassed, to be honest with you, that it happened under my ownership, and it needs to be fixed," Cuban said.

However, one longtime Mavericks employee told SI that Cuban "knows everything that goes on... Everyone knew." Given Cuban's reputation as an all-encompassing owner, it's difficult to imagine that employee being wrong.

Sneed's legal issues — he pled guilty to misdemeanor charges of family violence assault and interference with emergency request in 2012 — prevented the writer from gaining admission to Canada, so Sneed was unable to cover games between the Mavericks and Raptors. Considering Cuban is a man who once revoked ESPN's credentials and bullied Bleacher Report into deleting a joke tweet about Dirk Nowitzki, it shouldn't be possible for him to be completely unaware of the record of his own media member.

Cuban complained in 2010 about the production of Mavs games, according to an email obtained by SI, saying, "Who exactly calls for the replays? You tell that person they are about to lose their job if they don't figure it out." An owner who pays attention to details down to the instant replays during game broadcasts should know about — and act upon — the consistently improper behavior of the team president, especially when that person is referred to as Cuban's "right-hand man."

Cuban has built his reputation for 18 years on being the most hands-on owner in sports. The idea that he somehow had no idea any of this was going on isn’t very plausible.

The Mavericks plan to conduct an independent investigation, and the NBA said in a statement released Tuesday night "such behavior is completely unacceptable and we will closely monitor the independent investigation into this matter." Cuban has acted quickly to establish a hotline for support services and mandate sensitivity training for all Mavericks employees, and those are steps that need to be taken.

But Cuban still hasn't adequately addressed how all of this could have occurred under his typically watchful eye — and his reputation shows he has been watching intently. A significant part of the upcoming investigation should cover what Cuban did and didn't know because his defense simply isn't adding up.