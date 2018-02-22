Honda Classic: Tiger Woods working on putting, excited for PGA National

Tiger Woods is making his third start of the season this week at The Honda Classic, where he will try to conquer PGA National's difficult conditions.

Woods is ready to shake off last week's missed cut at the Genesis Open with improved putting, a part of his game he felt disappointed with at Riviera Country Club.

"I just felt like I just needed to continue going down the things I've been working on. I just needed to get better at. It wasn't very good on Friday, and more importantly, I didn't putt very good," Woods said Wednesday. "I didn't feel good warming up when I was warming up for Friday's round with my putter. I had terrible speed and it showed.



"I got exposed there on the back nine with three 3-putts. I've worked a little on my putting since I've been home each and every day. Same little drills, you see me do the gate drill with my two tees there. Just making sure I hit every putt solid and every putt flush."

Woods was recently named a vice captain by Jim Furyk for the 2018 Ryder Cup. Woods did well in the same role in 2016, and he said looking forward to working with Furyk and Steve Stricker, who was also named a vice captain.

"Jim asked me a little while ago, Stricks and myself at the same time, if we were interested in going and I said of course," Woods said. "He's one of my best friends and whatever he wants, whatever he needs, I'm there to help him. We've worked well the last couple years in the Cups together.



"Jim is very detailed, very smart, very analytical and just he's a fantastic leader. For him to ask Stricks and I together, it will be special for both of us."

With The Masters approaching, Woods talked about how important experience is at Augusta National, even though the course has gone through a number of changes over the past decade.

"It's the only major we do play there each and every year," Woods said. "I just think that even though the golf course has changed dramatically from when I first started playing till now, I just understand where to miss the golf ball.



"It helps that I've won there four times and I've won there under different layouts, basically. It really — it's a comfort, you look at what I've done, what Phil (Mickelson has) done, what Freddie (Couples) does every single year for the past hundred years. We just know where to miss it and how it play the golf course, where to be patient and when to really be aggressive. And you know, this is — it's like don't get me wrong when I say this, it's like another Tour event.

"Only reason why I say that, we play there each and every year, that helps. When we play the same venue over and over again throughout the years, even though like Muirfield Village changed a lot over the last 15, 20 years, certain guys really do well there because they are comfortable with it and I think that's how some of the players are at Augusta, myself included."

After undergoing four back surgeries since 2014, Woods has been forced to watch The Masters from the sidelines during the last two years. He said he is excited to stroll through Magnolia Lane this year with a chance to compete.

"I just miss the rush of competing for a green jacket," Woods said. "I've been doing it since I was 19 years old, and been a long time and I've enjoyed every single challenge, and having to sit out on the sidelines, not fun. It really isn't. Especially since I know how to play the golf course and wish I could play but I was unfortunately physically debilitated, I could not compete. This year, it's different. Looking forward to it."