Justin Thomas has won six PGA Tour events since the beginning of last season, and he's ready to add to the total this week at the Honda Classic.

The Honda Classic: Justin Thomas says it's "pretty easy' to get in trouble at PGA National

Though Thomas is confident in his game, he respects PGA National, especially considering the heavy winds forecasted for the week.

"This is a place that's quite a test, especially with the wind conditions that we may get," Thomas said Wednesday during his press conference. "It's a very difficult course. It's just kind of very dependent on what kind of weather and conditions you get that day. You know, if there's not a whole lot out there, then you can make some birdies and you can shoot a decent number.



"But you know, you get those days where it's blowing 20 miles an hour, you're just trying to shoot under par."

Thomas, like many others, has endured a tumultuous time at the Honda Classic. His finishes have ranged from a missed cut to a top-5 finish in 2016. He said the water hazards making up the famed "Bear Trap" on the back nine can lead to high scores in a hurry.

"My think rookie year when I missed the cut, I think I hit it — I dropped maybe nine times in two days. I hit it in so many hazards, it was unbelievable," Thomas said. "It's pretty easy to do, especially since it rained a little bit that year and then you mix that with some wind, and you can get some pretty squirrely shots, and the rough's tough.



"If you're driving it well, you can — like Rickie (Fowler) did last year, you can play this course well and make a lot of pars and sprinkle in some birdies and you're going to beat a lot of the field. But if you're not playing well, it's hard to shoot a good number. You can grind it out at around par, if you're not driving it great, but if you're driving it bad, it's a tough place to play well."







Last year, after Fowler won, Thomas stuck around to congratulate him on the 18th green. Fowler did the same for Thomas after he captured the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. Thomas spoke again about the unique friendship the two competitors share.

"Rickie, he gets these reputations, or he has this reputation of being such a great guy and such a nice guy. I truly don't think I've ever heard him say a bad thing about anybody, which is pretty impressive," Thomas said.



"I would like to consider myself a nice person, but you know, there's still going to be that time here or there where if I don't — I may not like something or somebody and I'll say something to a buddy. But it's just like, man, it doesn't matter. He's such a good dude and he works hard and he's obviously a great player.



"So I know it had been a little bit since he had won, and how much — I feel like he gets a lot of pressure. I get that. He's one of the most recognizable players and faces in our game. I'm sure if you asked him, he would say that he's underachieved.

"He's had a great career but in terms of the wins column, I'm sure he would want to have more but he's just such a consistent, steady player, and it was cool to be able to be here with his mom and sister. My mom, my family is close with their family, as well. So to kind of get to enjoy that together was pretty cool."