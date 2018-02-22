Jets fan Saquon Barkley admits playing in New York 'would be great'

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — There is a chance Saquon Barkley could end up playing for his childhood favorite team, a possibility the 2018 NFL Draft's top running back admits is exciting.

Barkley, who put up more than 2,100 all-purpose yards as a junior at Penn State in 2017 before declaring for the draft, has emerged not just as a consensus first-round pick, but a possible No. 1 overall selection. Born in the Bronx, he played his high school football at Whitehall High School in Pennsylvania, smack-dab in the middle of Eagles country.

But Barkley did not grow up an Eagles fan. He instead rooted for a green team that plays in New Jersey. A Pro Football Hall of Fame running back is the reason Barkley started and continues to follow this team.

"Curtis Martin — I'm a Jets fan growing up. I'm still a Jets fan," Barkley recently told Sporting News. "Come draft day, all that goes out the window. It would be great for me to be able to play for the team I grew up liking ... obviously New York is close to home and would be a great position for me.

"But as I said, whatever team decides to draft me, that’s a blessing."

The Jets currently hold the No. 6 overall pick in the draft. Depending on how the dominoes fall in front of them, particularly where and when quarterbacks are selected, Barkley could fall to them. But New York in all likelihood would need to trade up in order to draft Barkley.

Barkley is currently training at Disney’s Wide World of Sports outside of Orlando, having spent the past few weeks under famed strength and conditioning coach Tom Shaw. In addition to Barkley, Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett is also training at Disney’s Wide World of Sports.