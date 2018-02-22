It’s a rough time to be a baseball fan in Florida.

Maybe the Marlins and Rays should just combine to form the Marays

Once again, the Rays and Marlins are blowing up their rosters and selling off everything that’s not nailed to the floor. Not everyone has been unceremoniously shoved out the door just yet, so there’s still some talent to be found on both teams, but both teams are going to be an absolute chore to watch this year. Both are probably ticketed for last place and the top of the draft.

In the face of such depressing developments, the only responsible thing to do is to sardonically wonder whether the two teams could be competitive if they banded together and formed a joint roster. We’ll call this Frankenstein team the Marays. It’s a combination of the two teams names, yes, but also close enough to sounding like moray eels. Moray eels, in case you’re wondering, are big slimy wriggly things that dwell at the bottom of tropical waters like those around Florida and use their ugly jaws to rip unsuspecting fans fish to shreds. Fitting, no?

Let's get started.

Catcher: J.T. Realmuto

This was easy. Realmuto is either the first- or second-best position player on this team, and there’s a reason for that (besides that the team lacks a true hitting star). He hits extremely well for a catcher, and Baseball Prospectus’ catching metrics rate him as a positive defender across the board, including his framing. He’s one of the best backstops in the game, and the Marlins are going to get an impressive haul for him when the inevitable trade finally happens. Fortunately for the Marays, Realmuto is here to stay.

First base: Justin Bour

Miami’s large adult son is the clear leader for the first base job. Bour was limited to just 108 games and a trip to the Home Run Derby last year, but he very quietly hit a wonderful .289/.366/.536 and is going to be the most important bat on this team (that’s not a good thing). Whether he’s able to replicate that level of production remains to be seen.

Second base: Starlin Castro

Poor Starlin Castro. It’s pretty rough to go from being one win away from the World Series to baseball’s island of misfit toys. There’s a reason he’s reportedly already requested a trade. Fortunately for Castro, he can claim to be the best second baseman in the state of Florida, so he’s got that going for him, which is nice.

What Castro is going to give the Marays is known by now. He’s going to hit for a high average while swinging at everything and anything thrown in his general direction, and he’s going to make most of the plays in the field. Just don’t expect it to be pretty. Castro also found some power in his two years with the Yankees. How much of that was a product of the totally-not-juiced ball and Yankee Stadium’s friendly confines can be debated, but the homers don’t count for less regardless of what caused him.

Shortstop: Adeiny Hechavarria

He was a Marlin. Then he was a Ray. Now he’s a Maray. Hechavarria can really pick it at the six, but don’t expect all that much offense. His career .291 OBP just about tells the whole story. But seriously, he’s got an excellent glove.

Third base: Matt Duffy

Theoretically, Duffy is healthy now. Theoretically. We’re counting on that health to be an indicator that he’s going to return to his out-of-nowhere excellence from 2015. Duffy was an above-average hitter and a good fielder for the Giants that year. He was one of the feel-good stories in baseball. An injury-marred 2016 included a trade to the Rays, and he missed all of 2017. It’s been years since Duffy showed the prowess that makes him a name worth watching, but he’s the starting third baseman because Martin Prado has the mileage of a Model T and we don’t exactly know whether Brian Anderson is a starting third baseman.

Right field: Lewis Brinson

The future of the franchise is going to be the starting right fielder, partially out of need, and partially because he’s probably ready for the job. Brinson has the defensive capabilities to play center (there’s a good reason he’s not for the Marays), and if everything clicks right on offense, he could be a terrifying power-speed threat with enough batting average to make it really work. Right field is the position he’s played the least in the minors, but screw it. It’s him or, uh, Brad Miller.

Center field: Kevin Kiermaier

The other candidate for the team’s title of best position player, and the reason Brinson is playing in right, Kiermaier is freaking good. He’s one of the few people you can call the best defender in the game and not get heat for it. Kiermaier’s defensive highlights are in heavy rotation on YouTube for a lot of people, and he’s an above-average hitter on top of that. The only knock on him is that he’s missed a decent amount of time with injuries over the past two years, but making a lot of diving catches on a field made of astroturf and concrete is going to do that to you. The sooner Tropicana Field gets handed over to a demolition company, the better.

Left field: Carlos Gomez

Signed Wednesday by the Rays, Gomez provides yet another great outfield glove. He's got a bit of pop in his bat, he loves to run wild on the bases, and he's entertaining if nothing else. That entertainment is going to be valuable to Rays fans, who are going to be scratching their heads about his signing. Why cut Corey Dickerson (who just made the All-Star team) in the name of saving $4 million if the plan is to immediately reinvest that in Gomez? Are the prospects Gomez theoretically brings back in a midseason trade really worth all this trouble? What exactly is the front office doing? What's the plan?

Oh well. Their loss is the Marays' gain.

DH: Brad Miller

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

My editor tells me we need more than that. Look, who the hell knows what Miller’s deal is? He hit 30 bombs in 2016, and then fell flat on his face. Part of that may have been because of injuries (he only got into 110 games), so maybe he’ll find the power stroke if he’s healthy, which makes him more of an appealing idea than someone like C.J. Cron, who is largely a known quantity. Either way, he’s not really someone you want out in the field. He’s a shortstop. He’s a second baseman. He’s an outfielder. He’s a first baseman. He’s a power hitter. He’s a mess of swing-and-miss. He’s sort of none of the above.

He’s Brad Miller. He’s the starting DH.

Starting pitchers: Chris Archer, Dan Straily, Blake Snell, Jacob Faria, Brent Honeywell

I actually don’t hate this rotation. Archer, obviously, is one of the most watchable pitchers in baseball and a worthy leader on any pitching staff. He carves up hitters in his sleep, has an infectious personality, and is a joy off the field. The Rays are probably trading him before the calendar year is out, and whoever gets him will be lucky.

Straily has sort of come from nowhere over the past two years to be a reliable arm, even if metrics like DRA aren’t big fans. Snell is just a few seasons removed from being the big pitching prospect du jour and shows plenty of flashes of greatness. Faria looks like the sort of guy who’s going to be sticking around as a mid-rotation arm for years to come. As for Honeywell, he’s one of the best pitchers in the minors, and probably could have been pitching in Tampa Bay last summer. The Rays are almost definitely going to leave him behind when they break camp so that they can keep him in Triple-A until the Super 2 deadline passes and they gain an extra year of control when he's called up. We’re going to put him in the rotation because he’s good and we’re actually trying to win some ballgames.

Bullpen: Alex Colome, Kyle Barraclough, Brad Ziegler, Sergio Romo, Drew Steckenrider, Dan Jennings, Anthony Banda

This bullpen is also pretty decent. Colome is a known quantity at closer, and a good one at that. Barralclough and Ziegler will provide some relatively steady hands in the late innings. Romo is a bit of a wild card at this point, but if he’s pitching well he’s a nice guy to have around. Steckenrider is someone you’ve probably never heard of, but he pitched very well out of the Miami bullpen in his rookie campaign last year. Jennings is a good lefty, and Banda, acquired by the Rays in Tuesday's Steven Souza trade, gets the nod for the last spot. A starter by trade, he can serve as a swingman while being a second southpaw out of the pen. I also like the chance for his stuff to play up in relief, and if he's a reliever in the long run he could be a darn good one.

Bench: Wilson Ramos, Christian Arroyo, Derek Dietrich, Mallex Smith

Ramos suddenly becomes arguably the best backup catcher in the league. He can mash the ball and should be a fun bat off the bench if the manager doesn’t mind pinch-hitting with his second backstop. Arroyo can theoretically play a bit of shortstop, as well as back up at second and third. Ideally, he’d be getting everyday plate appearances somewhere, but, well, desperate times and all that. Dietrich can be a bit of a super-sub at all four corner spots. Smith provides blistering speed off the bench, and the ability to play all three outfield positions. He's an excellent pinch-runner or late-inning defensive replacement. And sure, he can make a lot of contact, but just don't expect him to do much with it, as he has almost no power whatsoever.

Is the team any good?

Meh. This is a group that can really catch the ball, and it's got a chance to pitch pretty darn well too. The offense just isn’t up to snuff, though. Even if Brinson totally breaks out, he may not be the sort of player who can carry an offense. He’s got a chance to be an exceptional player, but a lot his value is going to come from his defense. Bour, Realmuto, Castro and Kiermaier simply can’t be a team’s best hitters if the team plans on being anything more than a spoiler.

This team is better than the Rays or Marlins by themselves. But would it win more than, say, 84 games? Probably not.

Unfortunately for baseball fans in Florida, the Marays aren’t coming to a ballpark near you. They’ll have to suffer through yet another season of incompetence and penny-pinching, and probably at least another year of it after that. There is nothing in the water in Florida that inspires bad baseball. There is nothing in the air, and nothing in the food, that causes the play and conduct of the teams to be so thoroughly uninspiring outside of the years 1997, 2003 and 2008. The state itself is not burdened with a curse that forces those who own the Rays and Marlins to be misers.

It’s the doing of the misers themselves, as well as the unholy mess that is Tropicana Field (although there’s plenty to be said for the meager percentage of revenue that the Rays have actually invested in their rosters). Until that changes, the Rays and Marlins will be stuck in this cycle. Until that changes, we’ll just have to dream of the Marays.