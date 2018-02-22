Aldon Smith is asking a judge for a reduction in his child support payments, TMZ Sports reported.

Pro Bowler Aldon Smith pleads with judge to reduce child support

In 2013, he and the mother of his child (now 5-years-old) agreed he would pay $9,007 per month.

However, the linebacker was suspended indefinitely from the NFL for repeatedly violating the league's drug policy. Since Smith hasn't played in a game since November 2015, he said he has not been able to keep up with the payments.

“I have had no income since November 2015,” Smith said in court documents. “I have done my best to stay current, but without an income I have fallen behind.”

Smith, 28, is now $79,000 behind in child support payments, but the report also states he continues to live a lavish lifestyle.

Smith is working on his reinstatement, and since he last played with the Raiders, he would return to Oakland if his it is granted.