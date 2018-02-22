Mark Cavendish has pulled out of the Abu Dhabi Tour after suffering concussion and whiplash in a crash on the opening stage.

Cavendish withdraws after Abu Dhabi crash

Team Dimension Data said Wednesday's accident occurred in the neutral zone when the race director's car slowed suddenly.

Manxman Cavendish was one of four riders to go down and the fall called an early halt to his race.

"Mark sustained a concussion and a whiplash injury after his crash," said Team Dimension Data doctor Adrian Rotunno.

"Due to the concussion, we were not willing to risk rider safety and the call was made for Mark to stop the race. A serious neck injury has been excluded in hospital.

"He currently has some concussive symptoms and neck pain, but is otherwise stable. We will monitor Mark's condition closely going forward."

Cavendish withdrew from the Tour de France last year after fracturing his right shoulder.