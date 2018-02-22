University of Southern California guard De'Anthony Melton announced his decision to withdraw from school Wednesday.



De'Anthony Melton announces decision to withdraw from USC I would like to announce pic.twitter.com/H2EDvQyZfg

— DeanthonyMelton (@DeAnthonyMelton) February 21, 2018



Melton, a sophomore who averaged 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season, was ruled out for this year in January after initially being held out for a school investigation.

Before the 2017-18 college basketball season started, Melton was among the players mentioned in an FBI probe into college basketball, which revealed a pay-for-play scandal involving shoe companies giving money to players for their commitment.

Melton said in his statement that he will now focus on getting ready to compete at the next level.

USC (19-9, 10-5) is currently tied for second in the Pac 12, 1 1/2 games behind Arizona. Melton's absence has allowed others to step up this season, including sophomore Jonah Mathews, who is averaging 9.1 points per game.

The Trojans are currently listed as one for the first four teams out of the NCAA Tournament by ESPN's Bracketology.