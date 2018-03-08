How aggressive will the Browns be in NFL free agency? Before they're on the clock in April, their 2018 offseason will be set in motion by how much of their league-high $110 million under the salary cap they spend in March.

NFL free agency: Browns' big decisions start with Kirk Cousins, AJ McCarron

For new general manager John Dorsey and retained coach Hue Jackson, the challenge is not just trying to overhaul personnel from a team that finished 0-16 in 2017, but also finding the appropriate balance in addressing the positions of need through both avenues without blowing their bounty.

Dorsey has preached prudence in the pursuit of free agents who can help the team, but that doesn't mean Cleveland will approach the frugality of the previous decision-maker, Sashi Brown.

NFL FREE AGENCY:

Top 25 players; best by position

Here's breaking the Browns' potential key position-by-position plans as they go for right quantity and quality on the open market.

Quarterback

The Browns currently have two terrific shots at getting back on the rookie franchise QB track: the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks in the draft. But they also have a multitude of team needs and could use those picks to bolster other weaknesses, taking care of quarterback with a veteran, semi-long-term solution.

Those solutions start and end with free agents Kirk Cousins and AJ McCarron. Alex Smith is off the market. Tyrod Taylor, Case Keenum, Sam Bradford and others are two "stop-gappy" in the vein of Josh McCown, Brian Hoyer and Jason Campbell.

Cousins will have strong suitors everywhere, but the Browns, who are in rebuilding mode, should avoid an unreasonable bidding war for the services of QB who turns 30 before the season. This is a chance for them to redo the deal for McCarron, 27, after the midseason trade fell through with the Bengals. Jackson, who worked with a young McCarron for two years in Cincinnati, would like the opportunity to work with the QB again in Cleveland.

The Browns would need to battle fewer teams for McCarron's services (maybe only the Broncos) and could get him at a better price in relation to the others as he's still a mostly unknown backup quantity. In either case, Cleveland should not spend to the point where it's forced to start McCarron. The better scenario is signing him and also drafting a rookie, in whatever early round, with the intention of having him compete with McCarron.

Running back

The Browns got an exceptional season from Duke Johnson as their primary pass-catching back. Isaiah Crowell finished well as the early-down power back. But with Johnson becoming a free agent in 2019 and unsigned Crowell set to walk, the team should turn to a more feature approach at the position vs. a predictable, situational committee.

The Browns for some reason are reluctant to use Johnson more often even though he operates at the quick pace of an extra wide receiver in the backfield. Given the team's struggles in the slot, it might be the time to execute the position switch for Johnson. That would make sense with new offensive coordinator Todd Haley, who got good slot results in Pittsburgh.

With Cleveland having six picks in the first three rounds, it can tap into a talented running back class led by Penn State's Saquon Barkley from the top. The goal in free agency, then, is finding a versatile veteran. That doesn't mean a Le'Veon Bell reunion with Haley, as awesome as that sounds for the Browns. Former Brown Dion Lewis also will be too expensive. Former Buccaneer Doug Martin isn't a good fit.

Instead, a name to watch is the Patriots' Rex Burkhead, who comes from a Erhardt-Perkins offense (Haley's M.O.) and also played for Jackson with the Bengals. The Dolphins' Damien Williams is an underrated, well-rounded back who also can be had for not too much. Either would be a valuable complement to a rookie workhorse.

MOCK DRAFT 2018:

Browns overhaul offense early

Wide receiver

Go figure: The Browns' most reliable receiver is again Josh Gordon, who should be retained as an exclusive rights free agent. Fellow Baylor product Corey Coleman, the team's 2016 first-rounder, remains a disappointment, especially after he failed to take advantage of Gordon's presence late in the season despite a high volume of targets.

The Browns need another outside solution more than somebody such as Jarvis Landry, who was franchise-tagged by the Dolphins. Should the Jaguars let Allen Robinson hit the market, he becomes the no-brainer top free-agent target for the Browns because of his red-zone and speedy game-breaking ability. Sammy Watkins offers the latter as guy who can also the stretch the field inside.

At a lesser tier, the Browns also can take a second shot at Terrelle Pryor, who would still fit with Jackson and now Haley. The Colts' Donte Moncrief and the Chiefs' Albert Wilson would be cheaper and could provide big dividends. Another guy the Browns should consider bringing back is the Falcons' Taylor Gabriel.

Like with running back, it's better for Cleveland to think supplemental than primary at wide receiver in free agency.

MORE: Best WRs in 2018 free agency

Offensive tackle

The Browns in 2017 saw stalwart left tackle Joe Thomas miss his first time since he entered the league in 2007. He's still mulling over whether he wants to return for his 12th year. Right tackle was a real weakness for Cleveland, especially sticking out as Joel Bitonio, J.C. Tretter and Kevin Zeitler made the interior a strength.

Left tackle needs to be a target in the draft, because the options behind aging Nate Solder are dry in free agency. Another Patriot, Cameron Fleming, only 25, would be a great target for right tackle. The Dolphins' Sam Young, 30, also could work as a short-term solution there.

Outside linebacker

The Browns transitioned to a 4-3 under Gregg Williams last season and found their thumping middle linebacker in Joe Schobert. The outside, however, was an issue with both Christian Kirksey and Jamie Collins Sr. not playing well in the scheme.

There are a variety of linebackers available, but many of them come from a base 3-4, either serving inside or as an edge rusher. One guy who could help Cleveland is the Eagles' Nigel Bradham, 28, a high-level cover man who just played well for Williams' protege, Jim Schwartz. The Jaguars' Paul Posluszny, 33, played well moving more often to the strong side in 2017. Either would provide the bonus boost of a much-needed veteran leader, given Schobert is only 24.

Cornerback

The Browns last year got a late free-agency steal in Jason McCourty, who had arguably his best NFL season while blanketing opponents' top wideouts. But he's entering his age-31 season and becomes a free agent in 2019. Otherwise, the Browns weren't very good covering anything at No. 2 corner, nickel back and beyond.

Because they have the steady Devin McCourty, the Patriots' Malcolm Butler makes sense as a worthy spend for the Browns, but the Colts' Rashaan Melvin represents more upside as a long-term shutdown type. Should the Redskins' Bashaud Breeland hit the market, he also could complement McCourty well. Two former Rams players for Williams, Trumaine Johnson (no longer a No. 1) and Nickell Robey-Coleman (a solid No. 3) will be firmly on the radar, too. The Eagles' Patrick Robinson is the splurge target at nickel back, while the Seahawks' Byron Maxwell is the value guy outside.

Ideally, Cleveland will come away with two free-agent defensive backs for more polished help, then target a versatile stud (hello, Alabama's Minkah Fitzpatrick) early in the draft.

NFL DRAFT 2018:

Big Board — Top 50 prospects

Safety

The Rams have a third key free agent in their secondary, Lamarcus Joyner. He would mesh immediately with Williams, too, and in addition to flanking young Jabrill Peppers, he also could pitch in for nickel coverage as needed. The Browns should consider Joyner, 27, a higher priority than any of those corners.

If the Browns can't land Joyner, they need to think more veteran bargain for the short term with either the Eagles' Corey Graham or the Raiders' Reggie Nelson. Safety isn't as critical in relation to the Browns' other needs, so there's no reason for them to overspend at the position if their top option proves unattainable.