Colts keeping K Adam Vinatieri one more year

Adam Vinatieri will be spending another year in Indianapolis.

The 45-year-old kicker and the Colts agreed to a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday.

"My anticipation is to play well this year, help our team win games and make the playoffs and if I feel good after that there's not any anticipation of stopping there," he said.

"I would love to be playing two, three or four more years but who knows, I'm just taking them one at a time and embracing every opportunity and soaking in every moment because at some point it will come to an end and I'm hoping it's not any time soon."

Vinatieri is the oldest player in the league, but he said in December he planned on continuing his NFL career, whether it be with the Colts or elsewhere.

Last season, Vinatieri went 29 of 34 on field goal attempts and out of six 50-plus kicks, he made five of those. He also made 22 of 24 extra points.

Vinatieri has spent the past 13 seasons with the Colts and before that was with the Patriots for 10 years.