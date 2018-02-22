Former goalkeeping great Chow Chee Keong passes away

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Former Malaysia goalkeeper Chow Chee Keong has passed away at the age of 69 on Wednesday, announced the Malaysian FA (FAM).

According to media reports, Chee Keong passed at the University of Malaya Medical Centre at 8am.

He was among the first Malaysian footballers to play professionally abroad, with a stint at English side Bedford Town in 1967.

However, he spent most of his club football career in Hong Kong, playing for HK Rangers and South China in the 1970's and early 80's.

Records from the time was sketchy, but he made his debut as a full international for Malaysia at the age of 15, the youngest player to do so at the time.

Between 1966 and 1970, he was voted as the Asian Football Confederation's best goalkeeper five times in a row.